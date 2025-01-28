Welsh Government ends tax break for independent schools
The Welsh Government is ending business rates relief for some fee-charging schools to use the funding to support local public services.
All charities currently receive at least 80% relief from their non-domestic rates bills, including some fee-charging schools.
The Welsh Government says that this tax break will bring independent schools with charitable status in line with other independent schools in Wales for the purposes of non-domestic rates.
Consultation
The Scottish Government has already removed charitable relief from independent schools and the UK Government is planning similar changes in England.
The Welsh Government consulted on the change last year.
Feedback has led to changes to ensure the relief still applies to independent special schools where most or all learners have been placed in the school by the local authority as part of delivering the additional learning provision set out in their individual development plan.
The change will come into effect on 1 April 2025, if it is approved by the Senedd.
Mark Drakeford, Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Welsh Language said: “We believe independent schools with charitable status in Wales should be treated in the same way as those which are not charities.
“By removing this tax break, we can free up as much as £1.3m every year to support local public services.”
About time
It is not the ending of a ‘tax break’: it’s the application of a tax grab. Education is supposed to be zero-rated when it comes to VAT. This will raise next to nothing and place additional strain on a crumbling education sector. Rachel from Complaints is fiscally illiterate.
This article isn’t about VAT.
You shouldn’t expect any different from Welsh Labour, they are more socialist than Westminster labour, nigh on communist parasites, ergo they will disincentivise anything entrepreneurial. They would like to see all private education done away with to better be able to brainwash Welsh children into their way of thinking, individualism a major no no.
Independent schools are businesses; not their fault, because they have to pay their way.
There may be a case for tax exemption for private schools which are clearly ‘not for profit’ and particularly for those which can demonstrate an ability to provide special needs education not readily available in the state sector.
But otherwise they should be subject to taxation in just the same way as other businesses.
I remember asking a Labour MS over christmas how much this would make WG. They had no idea. But above Drakeford says 1.3m. This is better than nothing, but also represents about 1/3 the budget which is being cut from schools in one local area in north wales. It’s a drop in the ocean.
You wonder why so much discussion has been about the removal about VAT exemption instead of much bigger challenge which is school are facing a massive real terms cut.
All charities should lose tax exemption.
Will this apply to the church aided schools as well, of which there are many and have the backing of the various church bodies.
Next step is to stop ‘charities’ set up by parents to evade taxation by spending the money on their children’s private school fees.
If we had decent schools in Wales that might be a fair point, but education in Wales is appalling, abysmal, so why wouldn’t someone who can afford it not choose to use the private sector?