Welsh Government escalates intervention at two health boards

Chris Haines, ICNN Senedd reporter

Swansea Bay maternity services and Cardiff and Vale health board will be escalated to the second-highest level of government intervention, Wales’ health secretary confirmed.

Jeremy Miles announced Swansea’s services will be escalated to level four on the five-point oversight scale following a damning family-led review on maternity and neonatal services.

Mr Miles said the families’ distressing report and a review commissioned by the health board showed people were not listened to and services fell well below expected standards.

The health secretary apologised to families for their experiences, with some describing examples of severe birth trauma, which he said must never happen again.

He told the Senedd: “As a result of the issues raised today and the ongoing concerns from women and families about patient experience, staff attitudes and care provided, I am increasing the escalation level of Swansea Bay’s maternity and neonatal services.”

‘Never, ever again’

Mr Miles, who issued a written statement providing more detail of the response, said ministers have commissioned an assessment on all maternity and neonatal services.

The Conservatives’ James Evans said the deeply distressing reports detailed serious failings, poor communication, a breakdown in trust, and avoidable harm.

He warned far too many women were dismissed, traumatised or left grieving.

The Tory shadow health secretary told the Senedd: “It is disappointing it took a family-led review, driven by those 50 families, to force the level of transparency that we’re now seeing – that should never, ever have to happen again.”

His Plaid Cymru counterpart Mabon ap Gwynfor paid tribute to families for exposing gross failings and clinical negligence, “something no new parent should ever have to endure”.

‘Lagging’

He told the Senedd. “And yet in many cases here in Wales, childbirth continues to present unacceptable risks – across a range of metrics, Wales is lagging badly.”

Mr ap Gwynfor said Wales has had the highest stillbirths rate in the UK since 2014, with neonatal mortality rates rising while falling in Scotland and England from 2010 to 2022.

He expressed concerns about pressures on workforce capacity, pointing to a 35% decrease in applications for midwifery courses in Wales since 2021.

Mr ap Gwynfor added: “The fact the family support group felt like they had no option but to undertake their own inquiry… speaks to serious issues with institutional accountability.”

Mr Miles assured Senedd members the Welsh Government is committed to ensuring the contents of the reports inform improvement in maternity units across the country.

‘Worrying’

But Tom Giffard quoted families as saying: “Tomorrow the health minister will stand up in the Senedd and address the situation. He has only one option: remove control of the maternity service from the failed leadership of Swansea university health board.”

Asked why he had not done so by the Conservative, Mr Miles told the Senedd: “I don’t think that is the right way of making sure the service is strengthened.”

Giving a wider update on intervention arrangements on July 15, Mr Miles announced Cardiff and Vale health board would also move to level four due to an increasing financial deficit, breaching its duty to provide a three-year balanced budget.

He said: “It has the second largest number of people waiting more than two years for treatment and there have been a series of worrying cultural and leadership challenges which are indicative of an organisation which needs additional support.”

Mr Evans warned of a high-number of “never events” at the health board this year, “causing unnecessary harm and sometimes death”.

“We need to make sure that’s rooted out,” he said.

‘Signs of progress’

Mr Miles said Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board has been de-escalated from level three to routine level-one arrangements for finance, strategy and planning.

The Labour politician told the Senedd that the Aneurin Bevan health board has been de-escalated from level four to level three – also for finance, strategy and planning.

Mr Miles said Hywel Dda has been de-escalated from level four to level three for cancer services, and from three to one for children’s mental health.

He confirmed Betsi Cadwaladr will remain at level five or special measures as it has for most of the past decade but said there have been signs of progress. Mr Miles brought in changes to allow health boards to be partially de-escalated from special measures in future.

He said Powys would remain at level four for finance, strategy and planning.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

