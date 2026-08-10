Projects tackling bovine TB extended following early success

Nation.Cymru staff

Two pilot projects aimed at helping farmers tackle bovine tuberculosis (TB) are being extended following what the Welsh Government says have been encouraging results.

The projects in Pembrokeshire and North Wales involve 28 farms and 12 veterinary practices working with researchers from Aberystwyth University to identify and reduce the risk of TB at individual herd level.

Farmers and vets have been trialling different approaches to prevent the disease entering herds and to reduce risks on farms already affected.

Measures introduced include changes to herd husbandry and management, cattle purchasing practices and improved biosecurity.

Farmers and vets are also using data and sharing their experiences to identify potential risks, with some high-risk cattle being voluntarily removed from herds as a preventative measure.

The Welsh Government said the work had demonstrated positive results on participating farms and attracted interest outside Wales, including recognition in the Godfray Review and Northern Ireland’s bovine TB strategy.

The extension was announced as Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability Llyr Gruffydd met farmers and others involved in the projects at the Anglesey Agricultural Show on Tuesday.

Bovine TB remains one of the most serious animal health problems facing the Welsh cattle industry and successive governments have introduced measures aimed at reducing infection and ultimately eradicating the disease.

Mr Gruffydd said: “TB is a dark shadow over the family farm, not only the financial aspects though of course that’s important, but the strain and anxiety the disease causes.

“These projects show the power of farmers, vets, researchers, APHA and Welsh Government working together. Together, we can break this vicious cycle.”

The projects are intended to give farmers and their vets greater scope to identify the particular risks facing individual herds rather than relying solely on wider disease-control measures.

Their continuation will also feed into the Welsh Government’s work to refresh its TB eradication programme.

Collaboration

Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales Dr Richard Irvine said: “The success of the projects in North Wales and Pembrokeshire show us that collaboration is key, and I commend all involved for their work to date.

“Both projects clearly show farmers and vets developing herd-level and local TB actions together – to reduce TB risks in affected herds, and to keep the disease out.

“Through partnership and using a range of tools, information and approaches, positive action can be taken to combat TB.

“Findings from the continued work of these projects will also help inform work to refresh the TB eradication programme in Wales.”

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