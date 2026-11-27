Ella Groves, ICNN Senedd Reporter

Further education colleges in Wales face a projected £40 million deficit next year unless ministers find extra cash to cover surging student numbers, opposition politicians have warned.

During Senedd questions on Wednesday 25 November, Welsh Labour and Welsh Conservative MSs challenged the Plaid Cymru administration over a lack of new funding for post-16 colleges in its first draft budget.

Welsh Conservative MS for Pen-y-bont Bro Morgannwg, Andrew RT Davies, asked the Welsh Government’s Deputy Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education, whether he accepted figures from Wales’ tertiary education regulator, Medr, suggesting colleges are already £30 million underfunded this year.

He warned that passing the draft budget without changes would leave the sector with a £40 million shortfall next year, saying there “isn’t enough money going into the system to meet the demand of learners”.

Mr Davies urged the Welsh Government to address the gap during cross-party negotiations ahead of the final budget vote.

Earlier in the debate, Welsh Labour’s education spokesperson, Lynne Neagle, also criticised the spending plans, saying there was not a “great deal” of good news for further education.

Ms Neagle, the MS for Sir Fynwy Torfaen and former education secretary, highlighted a previous debate in September which heard there were 5,000 unfunded learners in Welsh colleges.

She pressed deputy minister Cefin Campbell, to publish updated enrolment figures following the autumn census cut-off point, and accused Plaid Cymru of failing to commit any fresh money to core college budgets.

Mr Campbell, Plaid Cymru MS for Sir Gaerfyrddin, described rising college enrolments as a “success story” while acknowledging the financial strain.

He said: “The good news is, in the draft budget we saw a couple of weeks ago, we’ve managed to protect the money given to Medr for teaching and learning, which is £1 billion.

“I’m in discussions with them to see whether there is some flexibility within that funding for the next financial year – because they’ve already given an additional £6.25 million for this financial year, which covers about seven months of the academic year – to see whether that money is available from April onwards to support the increased enrolments.”

Ms Neagle pointed out the £6.25 million was provided by the previous Labour administration and said: “So far, there has been no new money into further education this year from the Plaid Cymru government.”

She also asked Mr Campbell what talks he had held with the finance minister and the Cabinet Minister for Education and the Welsh Language, Anna Brychan, to redirect unspent departmental funds into colleges.

Responding in the Siambr, Mr Campbell said: “I can promise you that I’m actively looking at the situation and actively trying to find additional funding in this year’s budget, and certainly for next year’s budget.”

He added: “We want learners to follow the courses they want to do, because we also understand, if they don’t actively get engaged with FE college courses, they’re at risk of becoming NEET and then adding to the increased pressures that we face around the NEETs issue in general.”