Welsh Government funds high-speed broadband boost for primary schools

Nation.Cymru staff

Seventeen primary schools are set to be upgraded to 1 gigabit (GB) per second broadband — enough bandwidth to run dozens of video streams, interactive lessons and cloud-based tools simultaneously without slowing down.

The faster speed means schools can reliably use digital whiteboards, video conferencing, online learning platforms and resource-heavy applications all at once.

The Welsh Government’s Tech Valleys programme is funding the upgrade, delivered in partnership with Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council and the Shared Resource Service, a technology services provider to the public sector in South Wales.

Adam Price MS, Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy said:” This investment builds on the solid foundations already laid through the Public Sector Broadband Aggregation programme, taking the existing fibre network in these schools and unlocking its full potential with gigabit-speed capability.

“The difference this makes in the classroom is real and immediate. Lessons are more dynamic, engaging and better equipped to develop the digital skills that young people will need throughout their lives and careers.”

The Minister for Education and the Welsh Language, Anna Brychan MS, added:”This kind of investment — targeted, practical and focused on outcomes — supports our ambition to raise educational standards across Wales.

“Young learners in Blaenau Gwent will now have improved classroom experiences with reliable access to richer digital content and immersive experiences.

“Ensuring every young person in Wales can access the best possible education, regardless of where they live, is central to everything we are doing as a government.

“I’m pleased these increased speeds will enhance in-class learning while also enabling real-time support for learners when they cannot attend school.”

Digitally skilled workforce

The project also lays the groundwork for a digitally skilled future workforce, in line with Tech Valleys’ wider aims to strengthen STEM skills and long-term opportunity for young people across the region.

Cllr John Morgan, Blaenau Gwent Council’s Cabinet Member for Economy and Place, said:“We welcome this important investment in digital infrastructure for our primary schools, which will make a real difference to how our children learn and grow, and would like to thank the Tech Valleys programme for its continued support to Blaenau Gwent.

“The programme is helping to improve not just our infrastructure, but also the opportunities for people and businesses. We’re pleased to continue working in partnership with Welsh Government on building a stronger local economy and vibrant places and creating a better future for our communities.

“The upgrade will mean faster, more reliable internet, giving learners a better classroom experience and helping them build the digital skills they’ll need for the future.”

Many of the schools have already received the upgrade, with full completion expected in time for the start of the new school year in September.