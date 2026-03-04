Welsh Government grants legal protection for Eurasian beavers

Emily Price

New Welsh Government legislation has officially recognised the Eurasian beaver as a native species and granted it protected status.

It marks a major milestone in restoring beavers to the Welsh landscape and aligns with protection legislation elsewhere in Britain.

Beavers were once widespread across Wales but, due to over-hunting by humans for their fur and meat, they became extinct after the Middle Ages.

They are known as ‘keystone species’ because they play a vital role in enriching biodiversity – restoring and managing wetland ecosystems.

Beavers have already been successfully reintroduced to over 28 countries in Europe.

Last year, Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca Davies announced his intention to move toward the managed reintroduction of the Eurasian beaver in Wales.

The new legislation that comes into force from today (March 4) will officially recognise beavers as a native species and extend European Protected Species status to them in Wales.

‘Delighted’

The news has been warmly welcomed by the Wildlife Trusts in Wales and the Beaver Trust.

Alicia Leow-Dyke, Welsh Beaver Project Officer for the Wildlife Trusts in Wales, said: “We have been working towards this goal of legal protection for beavers in Wales for many years, so we are delighted with this brilliant outcome. Beavers play a vital role in our ecosystems and formally recognising them as a native species is the right

thing to do.

“It marks a vital milestone in the re-establishment of wild beavers to Wales. We thank the Welsh Government for listening to all the evidence and making the right decision.”

‘Benefits’

Richard Young, CEO of Beaver Trust, said: “We warmly welcome the decision to grant beavers legal protection in Wales.

“Beavers provide an incredible range of benefits to our ecosystems, making this a hugely positive step for nature recovery.

“This landmark decision reflects years of commitment and collaboration from conservationists, communities, and policymakers, all working tirelessly to create a more resilient and biodiverse Wales.”

As ecosystem engineers the natural behaviour of beavers can help restore and manage freshwater ecosystems, and create climate-resilient landscapes.

A survey by the University of Exeter in 2023 found that 88.70% of respondents in Wales supported wild beavers with 83.72% wanting them to have ‘strong legal

protection’, so this action will be welcomed by the vast majority of people in Wales.

Through the Welsh Beaver Project, the Wildlife Trusts in Wales have been working for 20 years to restore wild beavers to the Welsh landscape and this latest decision marks the most significant step to date in achieving that vision.

The Wildlife Trusts and Beaver Trust have also been working with partners from the Wales Environment Link network to secure the protection of beavers in Wales.

Karen Whitfield, Director of Wales Environment Link, said: “Wales Environment Link welcome the decision to legally protect beavers in Wales.

“This is a significant step which could speed up the restoration of nature across Welsh river catchments.

“Responsibly managed reintroductions built on good community engagement, strong evidence, and impact assessments are now critical to ensure the benefits of beavers in Welsh rivers can be enjoyed by all.”

Protected

The species was granted protected status in Scotland in 2019 and England in 2022, so this move aligns legislation in Wales with the rest of Britain.

The Wildlife Trusts and Beaver Trust are represented on the Wales Beaver Forum, recently set up by the Welsh Government to ensure discussions continue between stakeholders to address any concerns and maximise the benefits that beavers bring.

Through the Living With Beavers In The Dyfi Catchment Project, the Welsh Beaver Project led by the Wildlife Trusts in Wales has been developing a Beaver Management Network for Wales.

This is funded by the Nature Networks Fund (round two), which is delivered by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, on behalf of the Welsh Government and in partnership with Natural Resources Wales.