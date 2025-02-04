Welsh Government invests in major tidal energy project
The Welsh Government has bought a stake in what will become the largest consented tidal energy project in Europe.
Menter Môn, the Morlais tidal scheme, owned and managed by Ynys Môn social enterprise, is the first of its kind anywhere in the world and will be operational from 2026.
The Welsh Government has taken an £8m equity stake in the project to ensure its progress.
The Anglesey site could generate enough energy for up to 180,000 Welsh households, offering a unique ‘plug and play’ model for developers of tidal energy devices.
This will help reduce costs as they scale up operations to generate clean electricity.
Grid connection
The Welsh Government’s investment will help fund the Cydnerth phase of the project, which will see the grid connection improved at Parc Cybi, Holyhead.
Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said: “We want to make Wales a world centre for emerging tidal technologies and we’re off to a good start on several fronts.
“Our investment will support Menter Môn Morlais to scale up capacity, and develop an industrial cluster for tidal energy and innovation in North Wales, whilst delivering jobs and growth through its pioneering technology, keeping the value local.
“This will further benefit clean energy suppliers of all sizes and position Wales at the forefront of the energy transition.”
Innovation
Dafydd Gruffydd, Managing Director of Menter Môn said: “We welcome the Minister’s announcement, which strengthens our ability to deliver clean energy and local jobs through the Morlais project. This funding supports our vision to position North Wales as a leader in tidal energy innovation, creating opportunities for growth and collaboration across the region.”
John Idris Jones, Chair of Menter Môn Morlais Limited added: “This funding demonstrates the Welsh Government’s commitment to renewable energy and the significant role tidal power can play in our energy future. By supporting projects like Morlais, we are not only unlocking the potential of our natural resources but also laying the foundation for a resilient, green economy in north Wales.”
In response to this announcement, Rhun ap Iorwerth MS, the Member of the Senedd for Ynys Môn said: “I warmly welcome the Welsh Government’s support for the Morlais tidal energy scheme. Ynys Môn has the potential to be at the forefront of renewable energy innovation, and this scheme is a perfect example of how we can use the natural resources at our disposal not only to generate green energy for thousands of homes but also to create sustainable jobs and economic development on the island, and to do so in a way that sees the profits being reinvested in the community.
“I look forward to continuing to work closely with Menter Môn to ensure this project realises its full potential.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
I thought the Senedd was strapped for cash?????
Er…I couldn’t get an appointment today to see my G.P.
£8million is a lot of doctors…
Priorities?
I note that my comment has attracted two negative replies. You are of course quite entitled to your opinion, which I respect.
But I think it’s worth repeating. The Senedd is tied to a limited budget and attempting to provide substantial services within that straitjacket.
It is simply a matter of priorities, doctors or an unproved, expensive technology?
WG have bought an equity stake. That’s a little different than paying for more doctors. Once you add the overheads (nurses, receptionists buildings, accountants), it’s not that many doctors by the way
It’s also supporting an community driven project in an area that has lost its two biggest employers in recent years.
If it supports 10s or 100s of jobs in the future, it will pay back that 8m several times over.
Be positive, mun!
Good. Far more sensible than intermittent solar and wind
Surprisingly young technology, first introduced in 1966 on the Rance estuary in France…
If the Victorians had thought of it, imagine the tally of mangled pre-teen seaweed removers there would have been under the main arch of the bridge over the Mawddach…
What great news for the environment. It’s good that we’re investing in tidal generation at last. We have good tidal levels round our coast and the tide is always there. We know when it’s available. That’s why is so good coupled with wind and solar, which are good but not always available
Shouldn’t this be classified as an England and Wales project? After all the electricity produced will be fed into the national grid and that means that England will benefit if electricity becomes cheaper! In that case Westminster should also chip in towards the cost.