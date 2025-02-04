Welsh Government invests in major tidal energy project

The Welsh Government has bought a stake in what will become the largest consented tidal energy project in Europe.

Menter Môn, the Morlais tidal scheme, owned and managed by Ynys Môn social enterprise, is the first of its kind anywhere in the world and will be operational from 2026.

The Welsh Government has taken an £8m equity stake in the project to ensure its progress.

The Anglesey site could generate enough energy for up to 180,000 Welsh households, offering a unique ‘plug and play’ model for developers of tidal energy devices.

This will help reduce costs as they scale up operations to generate clean electricity.

Grid connection

The Welsh Government’s investment will help fund the Cydnerth phase of the project, which will see the grid connection improved at Parc Cybi, Holyhead.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said: “We want to make Wales a world centre for emerging tidal technologies and we’re off to a good start on several fronts.

“Our investment will support Menter Môn Morlais to scale up capacity, and develop an industrial cluster for tidal energy and innovation in North Wales, whilst delivering jobs and growth through its pioneering technology, keeping the value local.

“This will further benefit clean energy suppliers of all sizes and position Wales at the forefront of the energy transition.”

Innovation

Dafydd Gruffydd, Managing Director of Menter Môn said: “We welcome the Minister’s announcement, which strengthens our ability to deliver clean energy and local jobs through the Morlais project. This funding supports our vision to position North Wales as a leader in tidal energy innovation, creating opportunities for growth and collaboration across the region.”

John Idris Jones, Chair of Menter Môn Morlais Limited added: “This funding demonstrates the Welsh Government’s commitment to renewable energy and the significant role tidal power can play in our energy future. By supporting projects like Morlais, we are not only unlocking the potential of our natural resources but also laying the foundation for a resilient, green economy in north Wales.”

In response to this announcement, Rhun ap Iorwerth MS, the Member of the Senedd for Ynys Môn said: “I warmly welcome the Welsh Government’s support for the Morlais tidal energy scheme. Ynys Môn has the potential to be at the forefront of renewable energy innovation, and this scheme is a perfect example of how we can use the natural resources at our disposal not only to generate green energy for thousands of homes but also to create sustainable jobs and economic development on the island, and to do so in a way that sees the profits being reinvested in the community.

“I look forward to continuing to work closely with Menter Môn to ensure this project realises its full potential.”

