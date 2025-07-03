Welsh Government invests in new radiotherapy machines for North Wales Cancer Treatment Centre

The Welsh Government is investing £9.49m to upgrade radiotherapy treatment at the North Wales Cancer Treatment Centre.

Two new linear accelerators will replace ageing equipment at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd to deliver radiotherapy treatment more accurately and efficiently.

The new machines will be more reliable than the older machines, which can break down and delay patient treatment. They also work faster, allowing more people to receive treatment each week.

Commitment

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Jeremy Miles said: “This new, state-of-the-art equipment will provide more precise and faster treatment for people with cancer, improving access to radiotherapy services and cutting waiting times.

“It is another example of the Welsh Government’s commitment to improving outcomes for people and follows similar investments in new equipment in Wales’ other cancer centres.”

Head of Radiotherapy Physics at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd, Jaap Vaarkamp added: “This new equipment will help us to deliver innovative, patient-centred care through simplified treatments, reduced delivery times and highly improved imaging. It will help ensure we deliver targeted treatment, when it is needed.”

The North Wales Cancer Treatment Centre is one of three specialist cancer centres in Wales that deliver external beam radiotherapy services. The other two two are Velindre in Cardiff and the South West Wales Cancer Centre in Cardiff.

Each cancer centre has a number of linear accelerators to deliver external beam radiotherapy, which is distinct from machines or techniques that deliver radiotherapy internally within the body.

The new Linacs for North Wales will be installed and operational in 2026.

