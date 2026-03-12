Welsh Government launches 10-year plan to tackle child sexual abuse

The Welsh Government has launched a ten-year strategy to prevent and respond to child sexual abuse, making Wales the first nation in the UK to set out a long-term plan to tackle the issue.

The Strategy for Preventing and Responding to Child Sexual Abuse 2026–2036, published alongside a three-year delivery plan, sets out a long-term approach aimed at protecting children, improving early intervention and strengthening support for victims and survivors.

Ministers say the plan represents a key commitment to tackling one of the most serious forms of abuse affecting children and young people.

Estimates suggest that around 25,000 children and young people are sexually abused each year in Wales. The impact can be profound and long-lasting, affecting a person’s health, education, relationships and future opportunities.

The strategy outlines a vision that all children in Wales should be able to live free from sexual abuse, while ensuring that those affected receive support throughout their lives.

It has been developed in collaboration with organisations and individuals with lived experience, including adult victim-survivors, the NSPCC, the Centre of Expertise on Child Sexual Abuse, Barnardo’s and the Lucy Faithfull Foundation.

The Welsh Government says the strategy adopts a whole-system approach, built around four main objectives.

These include preventing abuse before it occurs, improving awareness and education around healthy relationships, and ensuring professionals act quickly when concerns are raised about a child’s safety.

The plan also focuses on supporting children and families affected by abuse, including access to counselling and therapeutic services, as well as providing long-term help for adult survivors who were abused as children.

‘Abhorrent’

Minister for Children and Social Care Dawn Bowden said the strategy represents a significant step in addressing the issue.

“Child sexual abuse is abhorrent. Its impact can be life-altering, affecting a person long into adulthood,” she said.

“This strategy represents our unwavering commitment to tackling this issue head-on and a whole-system approach where everyone works together towards the same goal is central to achieving our objectives.”

She added that the strategy had been shaped by people with lived experience of abuse and by organisations working directly with victims.

“I am deeply grateful to the victim-survivors with lived experience who have courageously helped shape this work as well as organisations who provide vital support. These voices will continue to guide us as we deliver on our ambitions,” she said.

The strategy recognises that child sexual abuse can occur in a range of settings, both online and offline, including within families, peer groups, institutions and wider communities.

Information sharing

It aims to improve cooperation between organisations responsible for safeguarding children, with clearer roles and improved information sharing between services.

Advisory groups made up of children and young people, as well as adult survivors, will continue to inform how the strategy is delivered over the coming decade.

The accompanying three-year delivery plan includes measures such as national awareness campaigns, improved professional training and stronger support services.

Bowden said the long-term ambition was to build a safer Wales for every child.

“Our vision is clear – to prevent abuse, protect children, and support all those affected,” she said. “Through close partnership working we can build a safer Wales for every child.”

Responding to the announcement, Cecile Gwilym, policy and public affairs manager for NSPCC Cymru, said: “Thousands of children and young people in Wales are sexually abused on and offline every year. Its impact on victims can last a lifetime, affecting psychological and physical well-being and family relationships.

“But child sexual abuse can be prevented, and this strategy is an extremely important step to addressing this devastating crime – involving a public health approach that sets out everybody’s responsibilities in tackling it across prevention, protection and support.

“We welcome the ambition of this 10-year strategy. It must lead to increased awareness, helping parents, professionals and communities to work together and recognise when something is wrong. It must also give them the confidence to act when they are worried about a child, as well as help those who have experienced trauma to begin their recovery.

“For this Strategy to deliver against its vision and deliver positive change on the ground, it is vital that there is continued commitment from all parties in the next Senedd, underpinned by adequate funding and resource.”