Welsh Government launches grant scheme to support underrepresented groups standing for election

Emily Price

The Welsh Government is piloting a new grant scheme to support people from underrepresented backgrounds to stand for elected office in devolved elections.

The Candidate Diversity Grant scheme will launch this autumn.

The Welsh Government says the pilot is a “key step towards building a more inclusive democracy in Wales” that better reflects the people it serves.

It’s hoped that the more diverse representation means decisions can be informed by a broader range of views and lived experiences.

Welsh minister say that this, in turn, can lead to “increased confidence and trust in our democratic systems”.

Support

A total of £400,000 will be available over two years to fund organisations giving practical support to potential candidates.

This includes mentoring, training, information, coaching, equipment, and assistance with tasks.

In a bid to helping to improve diversity at both the local and national level, the grant will target both the 2026 Senedd election and the 2027 local government elections.

The pilot responds to a new duty under the Elections and Elected Bodies (Wales) Act 2024, which requires Welsh ministers to provide services that promote diversity in the protected characteristics and socio-economic circumstances of people seeking elected office in Wales.

It will operate using the framework of the Democratic Engagement Grant (DEG), which already funds projects promoting engagement in political processes among underrepresented and newly enfranchised groups and with disabled people.

The Welsh Government says this approach allows the administration to quickly mobilise existing grant infrastructure and networks.

Barriers

Jayne Bryant, Cabinet Secretary for Housing and the Local Government, said: “We want Wales to be a country where everyone can participate in public life, have their voices heard and see themselves reflected in leadership positions.

“The Candidate Diversity Grant pilot scheme is an important step in identifying and removing the barriers that prevent people, particularly those with protected characteristics, from standing for office.

“By investing in practical support, we’re helping to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to stand and serve.”