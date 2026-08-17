Welsh Government launches new apprenticeship opportunities across Wales

Thirty-five new apprenticeship opportunities have opened across Wales, offering people the chance to begin or change careers in areas ranging from transport and tourism to energy and education.

The apprenticeships span the whole of Wales and opportunities and will offer experience across government ranging from Transport and Tourism to Energy and Education.

The Welsh Government has delivered its apprenticeship scheme for a number of years, providing development opportunities across the organisation. In the most recent recruitment campaign, around 70 individuals were appointed through the scheme.

The new apprenticeship roles can be applied for from Monday 17th August 2026, and the vacancies will remain open throughout September.

Sam Faulkner, former apprentice and current Apprenticeships & Early Talent Manager at Welsh Government said: “An apprenticeship opened the door for me. Now I get to hold it open for others. I started my career as an apprentice, looking for an opportunity – what I found was confidence and the chance to make a difference.

“Someone believed in my potential, and now I have the privilege of doing the same for others. From apprentice to Apprenticeships Manager. Proof that one opportunity can change everything.”

Tia Mais, a previous apprentice and current User Researcher at Welsh Government said: “When I left school, I had no idea what my future would hold or what career path I wanted to take. Choosing a DDaT apprenticeship with the Welsh Government was one of the best decisions I have ever made.

“Of course, I was nervous, I had never worked before, let alone worked in digital. But that’s what’s amazing about an apprenticeship. It gives you the opportunity to start your career, start new goals and learn as you go.

“I’ve not only found a career that I love, but I’ve also discovered my potential by stepping outside my comfort zone and met incredible people along the way.”

The Deputy Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education, Cefin Campbell said: “Welsh Government is a national employer, and I am proud we can demonstrate our commitment to apprenticeships by offering these opportunities across Wales.

“Investing in apprenticeships is a central part of Wales’ future skills system and I know how valuable these opportunities can be.

“These apprenticeship vacancies are us putting our money where our mouth is and providing opportunities for people to gain high-quality skills and experience.

“Whether you have just got your exam results, leaving school or university or looking to change careers there will be an opportunity for you.

“I encourage anyone looking to develop new skills to apply and help us to deliver public services and supporting communities across Wales.”

A Welsh Government apprenticeship roadshow, where anyone interested can register to attend sessions at local offices, meet current apprentices, and find out more about the opportunities available, will be held throughout September.

Roadshow dates include:

7 September 2026 – Penllergaer

Llys Y Ddraig, Penllergaer Business Park, Penllergaer, Swansea, SA4 9NX

8 September 2026 – Carmarthen

Picton Terrace, Carmarthen, Carmarthenshire, SA31 3BT

9 September 2026 – Merthyr Tydfil

Rhydycar Business Park, Merthyr Tydfil, CF48 1UZ

10 September 2026 – Cathays Park

Crown Buildings, Cathays Park, Cardiff, CF10 3NQ

14 September 2026 – Wrexham

Yale Business Park, Ellice Way, Wrexham, LL13 7YL

15 September 2026 – Caernarfon

Victoria Dock, Caernarfon, Gwynedd, LL55 1TH

16 September 2026 – Llandudno Junction

Sarn Mynach, Llandudno Junction, Conwy, LL31 9RZ

22 September 2026 – Aberystwyth

Rhodfa Padarn, Llanbadarn Fawr, Aberystwyth, SY23 3UR

23 September 2026 – Newtown

Ladywell House, Park Street, Newtown, SY16 1JB

24 September 2026 – Llandrindod Wells

County Hall, Spa Road East, Llandrindod Wells, Powys, LD1 5LG

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