Welsh Government launches new digital inclusion grant

A new Welsh Government grant scheme aimed at boosting digital confidence and access has been launched.

The Digital Inclusion Wales Grant will fund community projects that support people who struggle to use digital devices or navigate online services, providing help with essential skills, confidence-building and access to equipment.

Ministers say the scheme is designed to ensure no one is excluded as more vital services – from banking and benefits to GP appointments – move primarily online. Those without digital confidence can face significant disadvantages, including financial hardship, social isolation and poorer health outcomes.

The grant has already been welcomed by organisations working with groups most at risk of digital exclusion.

Ashley Bale, Digital Innovations Manager at the Innovative Trust, said the funding had the potential to “truly transform lives”.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for organisations across Wales to apply for funding that can make a real difference,” he said.

“The grant will help people not just meet the Minimum Digital Living Standards, but to reach far beyond them. Being digitally included opens doors to essential services, employment and connection. This funding will empower people to take control of their lives and break down barriers to independence and well-being.”

The programme is open to a broad range of organisations, including community groups, social enterprises, charities, faith groups, and public and private sector bodies.

Two types of funding will be available:

The Core Grant, supporting longer-term projects shaped by local need for up to three years. Around £390,000 will be available annually, with typical individual awards of about £43,500.

The Innovation Grant, aimed at short-term projects testing new and creative ideas to help people get online. A total pot of £60,000 is available, with standard awards of around £15,000.

The scheme builds on lessons from earlier Wales-wide digital inclusion programmes and the Welsh Government’s work in developing a Minimum Digital Living Standard.

Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice Jane Hutt said digital confidence is now fundamental to everyday life.

“From accessing essential services to keeping in touch with family and friends, being digitally confident matters,” she said. “I am proud to launch these new grants, which will help ensure everyone in Wales can benefit from being digitally confident if they choose.

“We particularly welcome applications from projects that build partnerships, encourage collaboration or embed digital inclusion into existing services.”

Applications opened on 17 November 2025 and close on 9 February 2026. Guidance and application forms are available here.