Welsh Government launches new maternity care app

The Welsh Government has launched a new maternity care app for pregnant women as part of a new electronic health record system for Wales.

Mothers-to-be will be able to access their full maternity records instantly on their phones through the new service.

The app will provide tailored updates after every appointment and timely messages to ensure a healthy pregnancy.

It will replace paper notes and allow women to:

View booked appointments Learn more about their baby’s development and track progress weekly Enter blood pressure readings if asked by their midwife Personalise details and preferences quickly, including where they want to give birth and any allergies they may have.



Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Sarah Murphy said: “I’m excited to see a new app being rolled out across Wales. It will help empower mothers-to-be and give them a real say in their maternity care.

“The app and electronic health record will help improve the quality and safety of care for women and babies across Wales.”

Chief Nursing Officer for Wales, Sue Tranka said: “For women in Wales, having a digital record for maternity care means having access to the right care, at the right time, no matter where they are, helping to make their health and maternity journeys smoother and more supported.

“This will also make it simpler for healthcare professionals to share important information, to make quick, informed decisions, giving women the personalized care they deserve.”

Safety

The electronic maternity health record, introduced alongside the app, ensures that clinicians have access to real time insights and information required on pregnancy to enhance safety for mums and babies.

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board is the first in Wales to introduce the new digital system followed by Cardiff and Vale University Health Board.

Senior Lead Midwife Informatics Specialist at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, Elleanor Griffiths, said: “Using Digital Maternity Records helps us to support public health initiatives by enabling rapid access to data, such as identifying women for RSV vaccinations, and supporting vulnerable women with tailored care.

“The ability to review a woman’s history, send reminders, and access comprehensive reports significantly improves the quality of care.

“Being a patient-facing app, it empowers women and birthing people by providing easy access to their records and key information, enabling informed decisions about their care.”

An app and electronic maternity record should be available in every part of Wales by March 2026.

