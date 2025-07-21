Welsh Government launches new plans for accessible and inclusive travel networks

The Welsh Government has launched new plans to give disabled people across Wales greater confidence and independence when travelling.

The Travel for All proposal will aim to ensure people eel safe and welcome and improve accessibility by involving users in design decisions.

Transport providers will receive new standards and practical guidance developed with disabled people, while customer-facing staff across rail, bus and other services will undertake regular training on equality issues including disability awareness.

Physical barriers will be tackled through improved lighting, accessible routes, and better facilities at stations and stops.

Obstacle free

The launch took place at Wrexham Gateway Project, where accessibility improvements are already underway, including improved tactile paving, accessible doors, changing places facilities, and obstacle-free routes.

Members of the current Transport for Wales Access and Inclusion Panel have been involved in the Wrexham Gateway project, advising on the accessibility improvements including new help points.

Amanda Say is a panel member and uses public transport several times a week to get her to meetings and for leisure.

She said: “In terms of accessibility, it can be quite a challenge to plan any journey. It is getting better.

“Traveling by train is probably the easiest, while buses are much more challenging. If we can link all active travel routes together, that journey – for everybody – is going to get much easier.”

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates , said: “Accessibility and inclusivity aren’t optional extras – they are fundamental rights.

“Wrexham Gateway shows what can be achieved when we develop transport infrastructure in partnership with disabled people, putting their expertise and lived experience at the heart of design decisions.

“Building accessibility into our infrastructure from the beginning not only saves time and money by avoiding retrofits, but ensures it’s always at the forefront of everyone’s minds.”

Safe and welcome

Lee Robinson, Executive Director for Regional Transport and Integration at Transport for Wales, added: “We’re committed to delivering transport projects that are accessible and inclusive for all, and place people at the centre of design so customers feel safe and welcome when traveling in Wales.

“Travel for All will be a key guide to ensuring we’re removing travel barriers across our transport network.

“The Wrexham Gateway project is a great example of putting the plan’s principles into practice from design to delivery, by improving accessibility, customer experience and ensuring that Wrexham General station is an attractive gateway to Wrexham city centre.”

Travel for All will support the Welsh Government’s broader commitment to disability rights through the current consultation on the 10-year Disabled People’s Rights Plan.

The plan aims to create a Wales where disabled people can live, work and thrive without facing entrenched barriers, focusing on improving physical accessibility, economic inclusion, and access to public services.

The consultation closes on 7 August 2025 and seeks input from disabled people and their families across Wales.

