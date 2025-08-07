Welsh Government launches new Welsh language course for health and social care staff

The Welsh Government has launched a new Welsh language course for health and social care staff.

It’s hoped the scheme will help meet the needs of Welsh speaking patients and develop the workforce’s Welsh skills.

Health Secretary Jeremy Miles will officially launch a Welcome Course at the National Eisteddfod in Wrexham on Thursday (August 7).

The course has been developed by the National Welsh Language Learning Centre, specifically for health and social care staff.

Phases

It will present key words and phrases that staff can use in their everyday conversations with patients and service users who speak Welsh.

This includes how to give words of comfort, offer refreshments, or pronounce Welsh names – all of which can significantly improve a person’s experience of care.

The Welsh Government say the scheme is an important part of achieving its ‘more than words’ initiative.

The scheme supports and develops the Welsh skills of the health and social care workforce, now and in the future, so that the language is an integral part of services throughout Wales.

Speaking at the National Eisteddfod, the Health Secretary will say that health and social care staff do not need to be fluent in Welsh to make a meaningful difference to people’s care.

Choice

The Health Secretary, Jeremy Miles, said: “The aim of ‘More than words’ – our Welsh language plan for health and social care – is to ensure that people who speak Welsh can access the care they need, in their language of choice.

“Just a few Welsh words can make a big difference to people’s experiences.

“It is easier than ever for people who are new to the Welsh language to start learning the language, thanks to the package of learning resources, and I am very pleased that the Welcome Course is part of that package.”

Resources

Under More than words , all members of health and social care staff in Wales are expected to reach a basic level of “courtesy” in the Welsh language by 2027.

The welcome course includes a digital resource that sets out the reasons for using Welsh and an introduction to simple terms and vocabulary to use with patients.

A team of Welsh learning tutors are also available to provide welcome workshops for beginners.

The course is part of a broad program of Welsh language training for the health and social care sector, led by the National Welsh Learning Centre.

Dona Lewis, Chief Executive of the National Welsh Learning Center added: “This new Welcome Course, which has been developed by the Centre’s language learning experts, will help health and care workers to use more Welsh with patients and carers.

“Additional support led by tutors will enable employees to strengthen their skills, and further learning options will also be available.

“We know that providing services through the medium of Welsh can make a real difference to patients and their families, and we look forward to continuing to help the workforce to develop their language skills.”

