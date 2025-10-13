Welsh Government launches public consultation on major new homes scheme

The Welsh Government has launched a public consultations on a major new homes scheme in Haverfordwest.

Proposals for a new housing development on the Slade Lane site will see up to 600 sustainable homes built.

The Welsh Government says many of the properties will be affordable to help tackle the region’s housing shortage.

The Cardiff Bay administration acquired the previously stalled housing site in 2023.

Ministers say the scheme “prioritises affordability, sustainability, and accessibility, with a strong focus on supporting local families and first-time buyers”.

Medical hub

Key features of the proposed development could include up to 600 sustainable homes of mixed sizes and tenures, a new primary school, a local centre with a convenience store and cafe, a medical hub and extensive green spaces and active travel routes designed around existing hedgerows and trees.

The scheme could also support Self-Build Wales, Community-Led Housing and provide opportunities for small homebuilders.

The virtual consultation is now open until the end of October.

An in-person event will also take place on Tuesday 21 October at the Haverhub, Quay St in Haverfordwest from 14:00 – 18:00.

It will offer residents the chance to shape the plans before an outline planning application is submitted to Pembrokeshire County Council in 2026.

Challenge

Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, said: “The Slade Lane development directly responds to a key housing challenge faced by working families and young people in the local area.

“The Welsh Government is proud to be delivering homes that are not only affordable but also fit for the future, and will help keep energy bills low.

“I look forward to the results of this consultation, which will be key to ensure that beyond homes, we build a thriving community that meets the needs and expectations of local residents.”

To find out more and take part in the online consultation, please visit: www.sladelane.wales