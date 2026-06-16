Welsh Government launches review to cut red tape for farmers

Nation.Cymru staff

The Welsh Government has said that farmers in Wales will have their voices heard on red tape, as the Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, Llyr Gruffydd, appoints an independent chair to lead a review into the bureaucratic burden on family farms.

John Davies, a beef and sheep farmer from near Brecon and former President of NFU Cymru, will lead the nine-month review.

During his NFU presidency he represented Welsh farmers on issues including post-EU agricultural policy, climate change, and environmental regulation.John was also President of the RWAS in 2012.

He will speak directly to those filling out forms – farmers and agents with lived experience of on-farm requirements.

The review will assess the cumulative impact of requirements on farm businesses and examine where there is scope and a need for change. The Welsh Government said they made this review one of its top 100-day commitments.

The appointment of Chair is via a Direct Ministerial Appointment (DMA). The role would be time-limited and advisory in nature, leading a focused review to identify practical steps to reduce the bureaucratic burden on family farms.

Llyr Gruffydd, Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, said: “When we came into Government we said farmers would have a Minister on their side. This is us putting words into action. We understand that a farmer’s priority is farming.

“Regulation is a necessary part of maintaining our world-leading standards, but requirements need to be proportionate and should not get in the way of sustainable food production and land management.

“Whilst some changes may take time, I’ve asked John to identify quick wins wherever possible so we can start making changes as soon as we can.”

On taking up the role, John Davies said: “I welcome the opportunity to lead this review and look forward to getting started. I know first-hand the pressures farmers face in dealing with regulation, inspection and administration.

“I will be working closely with those in the sector who are at the sharp end to understand where improvements can be made. This is about finding practical ways to make a real difference on the ground.”