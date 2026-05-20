Welsh Government leaders unveil plans to expand funded childcare across Wales

Nation.Cymru Staff

The First Minister and the Deputy First Minister of Wales have visited an integrated children’s centre today, highlighting the Welsh Government’s ambition to expand funded childcare for children across Wales.

Rhun ap Iorwerth and Sioned Williams met staff, children and parents at Cwm Golau Integrated Children’s Centre in Pentrebach, Merthyr Tydfil in their first visit as leaders of the Welsh Government.

Over this Senedd term, the Welsh Government plans to phase in 20 hours of funded childcare per week, 48 weeks a year, for all children aged 9 months to 4.

Welsh language provision will also be expanded, giving every child a fair opportunity to learn and enjoy Cymraeg.

The First Minister said: “Childcare costs in Wales are among the highest in the UK. We want to put money back into families’ pockets and support parents back into work.

“Our ambitious and transformational childcare offer will be the most generous in the history of devolution, and the most generous in the UK, helping boost household incomes, lift families out of poverty and give children the best start in life.”

The Deputy First Minister, whose remit includes childcare policy, added: “Thousands of parents in Wales are working solely to cover the cost of childcare, and many cannot afford it at all. This needs to change.

“Access to affordable childcare unlocks opportunities and gives parents, especially mothers, the freedom to return to work, education or training. And most importantly, our expanded offer of high-quality childcare will give every child the head-start they need to thrive.”

Commenting, Welsh Conservative Shadow Cabinet Minister for Education, Families and Constitution, Sam Rowlands MS said:“Improving childcare in Wales is important and can provide the support many parents need, but Plaid cannot roll out their flagship policy without being honest about how it will be funded.

“The Deputy First Minister’s comments in an ITV interview that Plaid have not yet begun planning how this will be fully delivered are extremely concerning.

“The Welsh Conservatives believe that any funding for this policy must not come from cuts to essential services. With Plaid already talking about diverting money away from health into sports and arts, it is deeply concerning that frontline services could be put at risk to fund their uncosted promises.”