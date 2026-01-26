Welsh Government looks to expand language programme for primary school children

Amelia Jones

The Welsh Government has launched a consultation on plans to extend its national communication programme to support primary school-aged children who struggle with speech and language.

Since its launch in 2020, Talk With Me has focused on helping babies and children under five develop vital communication skills. The proposed extension would see the programme expanded between 2026 and 2030 to include children aged five to 11.

The move follows research showing that one in five children and young people experience difficulties with speech, language and communication, with more than 10% having long-term needs that can create barriers to learning and everyday life.

The extended programme would focus on five key areas, including raising public awareness of speech and language development, improving early identification of communication needs, and ensuring children receive the right support at the right time. Plans also include upskilling the workforce and ensuring preventative support is available equally across Wales.

Proposed new actions include a national publicity campaign aimed at families of primary school-aged children, a review of existing support programmes, and a free online training course for professionals working with older children.

The consultation is open to the public, with the Welsh Government encouraging parents, practitioners and organisations to share their views.

Minister for Children and Social Care, Dawn Bowden, said: “Every child deserves the chance to communicate confidently and express themselves. Strong speech, language and communication skills are fundamental to children’s learning, wellbeing and future opportunities.

“Talk With Me has already made a real difference to our youngest children, and I am delighted we are now consulting on extending this vital support to primary school aged children. I encourage everyone with an interest in children’s development to share their views.”

The consultation will run until 30 April 2026 and will be online from 12pm, Monday January 26.

You can access the consultation here.