Welsh Government makes case for greater powers at ministers meeting

Wales took its case to UK and devolved ministers at the first meeting of the Inter-Ministerial Standing Committee of the new government, held in Belfast this week.

Cabinet Minister for Government Effectiveness and Constitution, Dafydd Trystan Davies, emphasised the Welsh Government’s commitment to cooperation with the UK, Scotland and the north of Ireland.

The Minister also pressed the case for a new Wales Bill to give Wales powers on a par with Scotland, and calling for fair funding for Wales.

Both commitments were central to the new Government’s election manifesto and 100-day plan.

The Minister welcomed the UK Government’s public recognition that rail infrastructure in Wales has been historically underfunded and called for an agreed timeframe and delivery programme to secure the £14 billion Network Rail investment commitment.

The Minister held a series of meetings with counterparts in devolved and UK Governments, focused on working together to support people struggling with the cost of living, childcare and lifting children out of poverty.

Speaking from Stormont, the Minister said: “Wales deserves to be treated fairly. Replacing out-dated funding formulas and securing new powers isn’t an abstract ask; it’s about getting the tools to do the job properly and improve the lives of people in Wales.

“We are pressing for a new Wales Bill to ensure that Wales has the same powers as Scotland.

“We were elected with a clear mandate to reset the relationship with Westminster, and this New Government is doing exactly that.”

The Minister also noted the importance of working collaboratively across Governments, saying: “The cost of living – made even more challenging by the crisis in the Middle East -affects all of us, and I welcome the opportunity to share learning with colleagues across the UK to ensure we are working harder, smarter and more effectively for those we represent.”

Earlier this week, the Minister set out his priorities to the Senedd, including plans for a national school of Government, a new standing National Commission on the Constitution, and a strengthened, digitally-enabled Cabinet Office to ensure that this Government delivers for the people of Wales.