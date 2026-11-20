Amelia Jones

A Welsh Government minister has hinted that he has landed a secret role in the Welsh-language version of Star Wars.

Adam Price MS revealed his involvement in a video posted by LBS News Wales, saying he was among those who had “made the cut” for Star Wars: Gobaith Newydd.

Asked about his part in the film, the Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy remained tight-lipped, telling viewers: “Well, no spoilers, but yes, I’ve always been a rebel, but this time I think I’m on the other side, sadly.”

Price also joked about the famous story surrounding the original Star Wars film, in which actor David Prowse’s performance as Darth Vader was dubbed by James Earl Jones.

The former Plaid Cymru leader said: “Apparently, I made the cut, you know, so we’ll see it, because of course, there was a famous story, wasn’t there, about Darth Vader in the original, where they re-dubbed someone, so let’s see what actually happens.”

Gobaith Newydd, meaning A New Hope, is a Welsh-language adaptation of the 1977 science-fiction classic and marks the first time the original Star Wars film has been dubbed into Welsh.

The first trailer for Star Wars: Gobaith Newydd was released this month, with a cast of leading Welsh actors bringing the iconic film to life in Welsh ahead of its 50th anniversary.

The project was announced at the National Eisteddfod in August, with the Welsh-language version produced by Lucasfilm and Disney in collaboration with S4C and the Welsh Government through Creative Wales.

The cast includes Matthew Rhys as Han Solo, Rhys Ifans as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Aimee-Ffion Edwards as Princess Leia. Osian Morgan voices Luke Skywalker, while Mark Lewis Jones takes on Darth Vader.

The Welsh language dub was directed by Ellyn Stern and produced by Michael Kohn, Director of Distribution Operations at Lucasfilm.

The film is due to arrive on S4C on Christmas Day, giving Welsh-speaking audiences the chance to experience the iconic story in their own language.