Welsh Government ministers to rule on new supermarket row

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

A bitter row over a proposed Lidl supermarket has landed on Welsh Government ministers’ desks after the scheme divided opinion in a south Wales community.

The discount retailer won planning permission from the Vale of Glamorgan Council in 2024 for a store on land between the town of Llantwit Major and the neighbouring village of Llanmaes.

But opponents have since launched an appeal in a bid to overturn the decision through Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW), arguing the development would have far-reaching consequences for the surrounding countryside.

The appeal is now being considered by ministers. In closing submissions on Wednesday, Sioned Davies, representing the Countryside Matters campaign group, said the case would help determine “how Wales treats development in the countryside” in future.

Ms Davies claimed the development will have “real and acknowledged harm to the landscape character” and “significantly blur the distinction between the settlements [Llantwit Major and Llanmaes]”.

Additionally, she said the plans would result in “clear degradation of the rural environment” and that the potential supermarket is “not realistically accessible by foot or by bike” and “does little to achieve” the council’s active transport goals.

She added: “The proposal is an unjustified major development in the open countryside…The benefits do not outweigh the harms.”

John Barrett, advocating for Filco and Co-op, the two main food stores in the area, said that the plans would “fundamentally change the functional visual role of the site” and that “the effects would be permanent and not be reversible”.

He also argued that the proposed Lidl was an “out-of-centre location” on a “not locationally sustainable” site.

He said the “main food shopping needs” of the village were already met and that the “town centre is healthy” as the central location of the existing stores resulted in link trips between multiple shops in the town centre.

He added: “The site is not in a sustainable location and would be overly reliant on the use of private motorcars.”

On behalf of Vale of Glamorgan Council, Gregory Jones KC called the appeal “in essence quite a straightforward case”.

Regarding earlier points about committee members acting against officers’ recommendations, Mr Jones defended members by saying: “Simply because they disagreed with professional advice, does not mean they disregarded it.”

Later, he called the proposal “a logical rounding off of Llantwit Major rather than an intrusion into untouched landscape”.

He continued to say “not very much would be seen of the supermarket from Llanmaes” due to a dip in the ground.

Mr Jones argued against claims that the Lidl would bring the two villages closer together.

He said “the proposal does not erode the distinctive identities of Llantwit Major and Llanmaes” as the road between them, which the Lidl would be located just off, provides a “strong physical separating function” between them.

Village character

He also argued against claims that the proposal would damage the village character of Llanmaes and argued that the community is in need of a “modern discount supermarket”.

On behalf of Lidl, Douglas Edwards KC, said there is a “clear” and “demonstrable need” to address the retail leakage, the amount of retail shopping outside of a town, in Llantwit Major.

According to Mr Edwards the proposed Lidl would “claw back” some of the leaked expenditure.

He continued: “For most, food shopping is a necessity, not an elective activity, and is carried out for that purpose alone.”

He said the Lidl will improve the community’s main food provisions by reducing travel time to other towns such as Barry and Bridgend.

He added that the proposal “will not cause unacceptable harm to the countryside” and has seen an “unprecedented volume and breadth of support” from local residents.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service also spoke to members of the Llanmaes community who are opposed to the plans.

Gail Kirkham, 70, said: “All we’re trying to do is protect the countryside. We got a library and our own bus shelter, we’ve got a thriving pub here. This area is used so much for amenities and we think that that would definitely be affected by a supermarket on the corner.

“It’s a really lovely place to live and I am aware of how privileged we are to live in a village where lots of people would like to live in a place like this.

“But it’s shared with loads and loads of other people and we don’t want to stop supermarkets coming, we just don’t want it [on the proposed site.”

Noise pollution

Linda Christmas, 63, said: “There’ll be increased traffic, there’ll be more noise pollution, more light pollution, there will be car parking [and] deliveries going up until 11 o’clock at night.

“It will fundamentally change the nature of the village, with the amount of traffic coming in and out, driving through the village, potentially, not just from the traffic light junction… Our concern is that we’ll end up joining up with Llantwit Major.”

In response, Rhydian Griffiths, Regional Head of Property, Lidl GB, said: “There has been significant community support for a Lidl foodstore in this location throughout the planning process and over several years.

“This support has once again been underlined by almost 3,800 signatories to a recent petition, signed by people living in Llantwit Major and neighbouring communities such as Llanmaes, Rhoose, Cowbridge and St Athans.

“It is clear that local residents recognise the benefit of having increased local shopping choice and improved access to Lidl’s award-winning, discount offer.

“The Planning Inspector has heard a range of opinions during this inquiry, both for and against the proposals, and will present his findings to Welsh Ministers who will make the ultimate decision.

“We hope that the final decision makers will recognise the strength of the community’s support, alongside the considerable benefits that Lidl’s proposed investment will deliver.”