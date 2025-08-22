Welsh Government must do more to uphold disabled people’s rights, warns equality watchdog

Emily Price

The Welsh Government must do more to uphold disabled people’s rights in Wales, the equality watchdog has warned.

It warning from the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) came following their recent consultation on the Welsh Government’s draft Disabled People’s Rights Plan.

The EHRC called for the Welsh Government’s draft plan to be revised, with stronger accountability measures put in place including regular progress reports and a clear timeframe for when disabled people can expect to see improvements.

While the watchdog commended the long-term strategy in the draft plan to improve disabled people’s rights – the EHRC warned that poor accountability and a lack of scrutiny in the government had historically prevented disabled people from seeing timely and meaningful change.

Policies

The Welsh Government has been urged to continue working with disabled people when developing, implementing and monitoring policies and services that affect them.

As active engagement is a key human rights obligation, the watchdog advised the government to involve disabled people in policymaking as standard practice.

Interim Chair of the EHRC’s Wales Committee, Martyn Jones JP DL, said: ”As Britain’s equality regulator, we are committed to promoting the rights of disabled people and ensuring they can participate easily and equally in society.

“We welcome the Welsh Government’s ambition to improve disabled people’s rights, but it’s crucial they go further to make Wales as inclusive and accessible as possible.

“For too long, the Welsh Government has failed to deliver the services disabled people need. Without revisions, the commitments made in the draft Disabled People’s Rights Plan risk becoming symbolic.”

Consultation

The EHRC also noted in its consultation response that disabled people continue to face inequality in human rights areas such as employment, education and transport.

It encouraged the Welsh Government to close the disability employment gap, which remains high in Wales; to reduce school exclusions, which disproportionately affect disabled pupils; and to introduce national minimum accessibility standards across all transport in Wales.

The Welsh Government says disabled people will be central to its Disabled People’s Rights Plan.

A spokesperson said: “Our ambition is to make Wales an inclusive, accessible place where disabled people can live free from barriers and discrimination. That is what the plan seeks to do.

“From the outset, our draft plan has been shaped by disabled people themselves, with over 350 organisations and individuals with lived experience and expertise contributing through our Disability Rights Taskforce.

“The plan includes an External Advisory Board, led by disabled people, to monitor how it is implemented.

“We are currently considering the consultation responses and will ensure that the views of disabled people are central to our final publication.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

