Welsh Government orders compulsory housing of poultry to curb rising bird flu threat

All poultry and captive bird keepers in Wales will be legally required to house their birds from Thursday, 13 November, as the Welsh Government introduces new emergency measures to combat the growing threat of avian influenza.

The decision follows a sharp increase in confirmed cases among both kept and wild birds across the UK, with Wales now facing what ministers describe as a “very high level” of risk.

On Monday (10 November) a case of avian influenza was confirmed near Welshpool, prompting the introduction of disease control zones to prevent further spread.

The compulsory housing order will apply to all keepers of 50 or more birds of any species, while smaller flocks will also be affected if their eggs or poultry products are sold or given away, due to the higher likelihood of disease transmission through trade and exchange.

Additional biosecurity requirements are also being imposed on the gamebird sector, which experienced a number of outbreaks last season.

The new housing order will be incorporated into the existing Wales Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ), first introduced in January, and will remain in force until further notice.

Deputy First Minister and Rural Affairs Minister Huw Irranca-Davies said the measures were vital to protect both animal welfare and food production.

“Since the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone was introduced at the start of the year, the risk of disease has increased further, and Wales is now facing a very high level of avian influenza risk,” he said.

“The decision has not been taken lightly, but it is necessary to protect our bird populations and the livelihoods of poultry keepers across Wales.

“I urge all bird keepers to comply with these requirements and maintain the highest standards of biosecurity. By acting now, we can help prevent the spread of this disease and protect our flocks.”

Warning

Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales Dr Richard Irvine echoed the warning, urging keepers to take immediate action to safeguard their birds.

“We are seeing a sharp increase in the number of avian influenza cases in kept and wild birds,” he said.

“Housing measures can help protect birds from the threat of disease, but they are not a substitute for stringent hygiene and biosecurity.

“I strongly advise all keepers to familiarise themselves with the mandatory biosecurity checklists available online and to report any suspected cases immediately.”

The Welsh Government confirmed that the housing order and AIPZ will be kept under regular review in coordination with the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) and other UK administrations.