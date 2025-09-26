Welsh Government overturns council decision on Motocross Experience Centre

Elgan Hearn Local Democracy Reporter

Lessons will be learnt by planners after a Welsh Government Inspector overturned their decision to refuse plans for a Motorcross Experience Centre in mid Wales last month.

At a meeting of Powys County Council’s Planning, Taxi Licensing and Rights of Way committee on Wednesday, September 24 councillors received the details of planning appeals that had gone for and against the authority since the last meeting was held in July.

Development Management Team Leader, Gemma James brought up the successful appeal by Phil Wilding who brought the action against the decision by Powys planners to refuse plans for the Motocross Experience Centre at Rhydblawd Farm at Disserth, Llandrindod Wells.

Mrs James said: “Unfortunately, this appeal was allowed.

“The council’s position is that we had three grounds for refusal, they related to noise, highways and phosphates.

“These were put forward to the appeal.”

Objection

She explained that the highways objection had actually been recommeded to the council by the Welsh Government’s trunk roads agency section.

Mrs James continued: “It did go to an inquiry earlier this year and the inspector ruled against us on all three grounds

“We are now doing a review internally to discuss lessons learned where perhaps we had could have strengthened our case.”

She added that Mr Wilding had also applied to have costs awarded against the council and this had also been successful.

Cllr Elwyn Vaughan (Plaid Cymru – Glantwymyn) said it was bad seeing one government department objecting to the proposal while another decided in its favour, with the council “being piggie in the middle.”

Cllr Karl Lewis (Reform UK – Llandinam with Dolfor) asked for details of the cost awards.

Mrs James replied: “We haven’t received the details of costs at the moment.”

Cllr Lewis asked that the committee be updated when the cost are given to the council “whenever it’s available.”

This was agreed.

Appeal

In August, Welsh Government Planning Inspector Aidan McCooey granted the appeal.

Mr Wilding had applied in 2022 to use land at Rhydyblawd Farm, Disserth to use the site for motocross activities, including use of an existing scramble track.

As part of the centre, seven log cabins for holiday accommodation, as well as road and sewage infrastructure, including a new bridge, would be built there.

It is claimed that the development would create 13 new jobs and bring visitors to the area, providing a boost for the economy.

There had been local objections to the proposal going back to 2022 from Disserth and Trecoed community council and former Powys councllor for the area in Gwilym Williams, who had excercised his right to “call in” the application for a decision by the Planning committee.

However, the decision to refuse was made by a Planning Officer using delegated powers in 2023.

Previous similar applications going back to 2019 had also been refused.