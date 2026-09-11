Welsh Government partners with AI firm to advance Welsh-language AI

Nation.Cymru Staff

A new partnership aims to improve how artificial intelligence understands and processes Welsh, making the language easier to use with emerging technology.

The Welsh Government has announced it will provide data, resources and expertise to sovereign AI company Cosine to help improve the how its Lumen model understands and processes Welsh.

The partnership forms part of wider efforts by the Welsh Government to increase the use of Welsh in digital technology and make it easier for people to use the language in everyday life.

It is also intended to support the government’s work to ensure new technologies recognise bilingual use, reflecting how multilingual communities use AI.

Chief Executive Officer of Cosine, Alistair Pullen, said: “Welsh is an essential part of the UK’s linguistic landscape. This work with the Welsh Government helps us build Lumen on a stronger foundation, with better representation of the languages and public context that matter across the UK.”

The Cabinet Minister for Education and the Welsh Language, Anna Brychan, said: “The Welsh language belongs to us all. It is part of who we are as a nation, and we want to create more opportunities for people to use it in every part of their lives.

“It’s important that Welsh is fully represented in the technologies people use to access information, learn, work and communicate. This new partnership helps to strengthen Welsh-language capability in AI, creating more opportunities for us all to use our Welsh confidently every day and supporting the language’s future in the digital age.”

The Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy, Adam Price, added: “AI has the potential to bring real benefits to our economy, public services and communities. By working with sovereign AI companies like Cosine, we can help build the skills, knowledge and capability Wales needs to make the most of these technologies, while supporting innovation that reflects our national priorities.

“This will help strengthen Wales’ long-term position in AI, and is especially important for the Welsh language, helping to ensure new technologies work for people in the language of their choice.”

More information about Cosine’s Lumen model is available here.

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