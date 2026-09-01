Welsh Government plans major changes for busy road in safety crackdown

Richard Youle, Local Democracy Reporter

Drivers could be banned from making a series of right turns and U-turns on a major road under new safety proposals now out for consultation.

The proposed changes to the A48 between Cross Hands and Pensarn, Carmarthen, would also see sections of the central reservation blocked off and six lay-bys closed.

The Welsh Government scheme is intended to reduce the risk of collisions on the busy high-speed route, with people able to object to the proposals until September 18.

The A48 links the M4 with the A40, funnelling holiday-makers to West Wales and carrying a lot of heavy goods vehicles and local traffic.

A Welsh Government spokeswoman said the details of measures taken forward will be announced following the end of the current consultation on September 18.

“The solution will be aimed at reducing the risk of collisions, improving road user safety, and enhancing the long-term operation of this important transport corridor,” she said.

The three sections of central reservation that could be blocked off are at junction 16 Llanarthne, junction 17 Foelgastell and junction 18 Maesybont. Right turns onto the A48 from a B road at junction 14 Llanddarog and another from a C road onto junction 15 Pant-y-ffynnon could be prohibited, while the right turn off the A48 at junction 14 Llanddarog would stop except for local buses.

In addition U-turns for eastbound traffic at Llanddarog would cease along with U turns for westbound traffic at Pant-y-ffynnon.

The measures also include closing six substandard lay-bys.

Work is currently expected to begin in the autumn or winter and take around four months, subject to the weather, with some temporary lane closures needed.

A range of previous safety improvements have been implemented on the A48 including speed management measures and junction work.

They followed a Welsh Government-commissioned transport study in 2020.

People can object to the changes currently being proposed by September 18 as part of a consultation run by Carmarthenshire Council on behalf of ministers.

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