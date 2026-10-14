Welsh Government plans to tackle winter flooding questioned

Ella Groves, ICNN Senedd Reporter

Welsh Government plans to prepare for winter flooding don’t “cut it”, according to a Reform MS.

Speaking in the Senedd on Tuesday October 13, Wales’ rural resilience minister Llyr Gruffydd outlined plans to prepare for the “wetter winters” expected due to climate change.

But Reform’s shadow agriculture minister, Laura Anne Jones, said the plans fail to reassure those affected by flooding “year on year”.

Ms Jones said it will be “no surprise” to anyone there will be “a lot of rain in Wales this winter”.

She continued: “Call it what you like: El Nino, the end of the world, whatever, but what we do know is that there will be weather that will cause floods this year.”

Ms Jones criticised the lack of attention in the minister’s statement on the flood risks created from this summer’s wildfires.

She said: “Trenches were built, landscape was disrupted on the mountains, and now that potentially will channel water downhill towards urban areas, affecting homes and businesses, for example, in Blaenavon.

“Yet in Blaenavon, the commoners there have not seen a penny from Welsh Government to reduce the flood risk. No funding, no practical guidance.

“So, you say in your statement that ‘natural flood management can only succeed through strong partnership working with farmers and landowners’ but where is that partnership now? Where is the financial help here?”

Noting that £85 million has been put towards flood defence schemes, Mr Gruffydd, of Plaid Cymru, said Ms Jones’ response “doesn’t appreciate what is already happening”.

He added: “You mentioned wildfires – I’m glad you did, because it is a consequence of climate change, something that you don’t recognise”.

‘Resilience’

Andrew RT Davies, the Welsh Conservative environment spokesperson, said: “Many of the services that will be called on to deal with flooding incidents, should we see them in the winter, are the same organisations that have had their services called upon right the way through the summer.”

The Pen-y-Bont Bro Morgannwg MS emphasised the importance of services such as local authorities, the fire service, and Natural Resources Wales (NRW) being able to work together so they are in a position to respond to flooding.

He said some responsibilities lie across minister portfolios, with responsibility for the fire service sitting with the local government minister, while NRW sits with the rural minister himself.

Mr Davies asked for clarification on how the government will coordinate across different portfolios to respond in a “timely manner” when financial or logistical help is needed.

Describing the resilience of services as “absolutely critical”, Mr Gruffydd said: “The First Minister himself, of course, has an overarching responsibility for national resilience. But you’re right, it’s about working with other ministers and we do that and we will continue to do that.”

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