Welsh Government programme supports farms to launch new food products

Nation.Cymru staff

Farms across Wales are successfully diversifying into food and drink manufacturing and strengthening existing businesses with the support the Welsh Government’s HELIX Programme.

Delivered by four food centres across Wales, the HELIX Programme provides technical and innovation support, which can help primary producers develop their own food and drink products, secure food safety certification, validate new ideas, and build the skills needed for long-term growth.

Four of the Welsh farms to have recently benefited from HELIX Programme support are Ty Tanglwyst Dairy in Bridgend, Charcuterie Môn on Anglesey, Gate Farm near Montgomery and Dyfi Dairy in the Dyfi Valley, Powys.

Ty Tanglwyst Dairy is a fourth‑generation, family‑run Welsh dairy farm which produces multi-award-winning milk, butter and cream from its pedigree Holstein herd. ZERO2FIVE Food Industry Centre at Cardiff Metropolitan University has provided Ty Tanglwyst Dairy with ongoing mentoring to maintain SALSA food safety certification, as well as product development support to launch a new chocolate milk range using surplus milk.

On Anglesey, Charcuterie Môn worked with the Food Technology Centre in Llangefni to develop a new range of salami and chorizo. Bespoke one-to-one training, recipe trials and food safety support have given the business the confidence to launch their food safe, added-value charcuterie range from their outdoor-reared pork.

Gate Farm, home to Daisy Bank Dairy and Trefaldwyn Cheese, has accessed a range of technical, compliance and SALSA certification support from Food Centre Wales, part of Ceridigion County Council. This work has already enabled Trefaldwyn Cheese to achieve SALSA approval and positioned both businesses to pursue larger wholesale opportunities.

Dyfi Dairy, based near Machynlleth, received proof-of-concept support from AberInnovation to help them validate and refine a new “farm in a box” idea. The support helped the business take an evidence-led approach to innovation, assess market demand and plan a viable route to market.

The HELIX Programme team will be hosting a start-up support session at the Royal Welsh Agricultural Show on 21 July, aimed at farm and agricultural businesses looking to diversify into food or drink manufacturing.

Professor Peter Sykes, speaking on behalf of the HELIX Programme, said:”Diversifying into food and drink manufacture can be a transformational step for Welsh farms, but it comes with technical, regulatory and commercial challenges.

“The Welsh Government’s HELIX Programme can help farmers navigate that journey with a range of support – from product development and food safety, through to innovation and market readiness. We’d strongly encourage farmers who are curious about diversification to come along to our workshop at the Royal Welsh Show and explore how this support could help turn their ideas into viable businesses.”

To find out more about the start-up support session at the Royal Welsh Agricultural Show and to register, visit this website.