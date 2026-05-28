Welsh Government promises action after repeated Menai Bridge closures

Mark Mansfield

The Welsh Government has promised urgent action to improve the resilience of the Menai crossings after a series of closures caused major disruption during one of Ynys Môn’s busiest weeks of the year.

Deputy Minister for Transport Mark Hooper said recent restrictions on the Menai Suspension Bridge had been “deeply frustrating”, particularly during the Urdd Eisteddfod, which concludes on Friday.

In a statement issued on Thursday evening, he confirmed traffic lights would remain in operation on the bridge for the duration of the Eisteddfod and warned overweight vehicles would be turned away, with breaches referred to police.

The bridge has now been forced to close three times in eight days after vehicles exceeded the 7.5 tonne weight restriction, triggering mandatory safety inspections.

Mr Hooper said: “Recent restrictions on the Menai Bridge have been deeply frustrating, particularly during such an important week for Ynys Môn and across Wales, with the Urdd Eisteddfod taking place.

“We reiterate that only vehicles under 7.5 tonnes may use the bridge. Following recent breaches, traffic lights will operate for the duration of the Urdd Eisteddfod. Overweight vehicles will be turned away, with non-compliance referred to the police.

“We have increased Police and Welsh Government Traffic Officer presence to ensure safety and keep the crossing open.

“We urge the public to respect those working on the bridge and follow their instructions.”

“People in Ynys Môn and across north Wales have been let down for too long when it comes to the resilience of the Menai crossings,” he said.

“This new Welsh Government will act with greater urgency and focus.

“We have already begun work within government, with a view to ensuring short-term measures and long-term solutions for resilience across the Menai Strait. We will be setting out our plans for this shortly.

“Communities on both sides of the Strait deserve reliable connections, and we are determined to provide them.”

The latest intervention follows mounting criticism from politicians and residents after repeated closures caused severe congestion and delays for commuters, businesses and visitors travelling to the Urdd Eisteddfod at Mona Showground.

Urgent action

Earlier this week, Llinos Medi called for urgent action following the latest closure.

The Ynys Môn MP said residents and businesses had endured years of disruption caused by ongoing problems affecting the crossing between Anglesey and mainland Wales.

She said: “This situation cannot continue. The weight restrictions must be enforced effectively, and it is vital that a clear and sustainable plan is put in place to prevent repeated closures of the bridge.”

Ms Medi said the timing of the latest disruption had been particularly damaging because of the large numbers travelling to the Eisteddfod.

Officials have reminded motorists that only vehicles under 7.5 tonnes and below three metres in height are permitted to use the bridge, with larger vehicles required to use the nearby Britannia Bridge instead.