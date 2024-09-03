Welsh Government promotes borrowing this Zero Waste Week

This Zero Waste Week (2-6 September 2024), Benthyg Cymru is championing the ‘borrow, don’t buy’ movement.

Benthyg (ben-thig), meaning “to borrow or lend” in Welsh – perfectly capturing the spirit of what the Welsh Government is encouraging this September.

The Welsh Government and Benthyg Cymru are encouraging people across Wales to find their nearest Library of Things – a community hub where people can borrow items they need, sharing resources that are already in their local area.

Instead of purchasing items that can be costly, contribute to household clutter and landfill waste, borrowing offers a sustainable alternative – allowing people who ‘Don’t buy it, Benthyg It!’ to save themselves money in the process.

The nationwide campaign asks communities across Wales to think before buying: Benthyg Cymru envisions a Wales where everyone has access to a Library of Things and the organisation is working to establish a Wales-wide network to ensure everyone across the country can borrow what they need quickly, easily, and affordably.

Circular economy

Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, recently visited RE:MAKE in Newport (the home of one of Benthyg Cymru’s Library of Things) and experienced first-hand how easy it is to sign up and borrow from a vast catalogue of useful items such as pressure washers, carpet cleaners and camping equipment.

He said: “Initiatives like Benthyg Cymru have an important role to play in moving Wales towards a more circular economy, conserving resources and slowing down unnecessary manufacturing.

“Community-driven initiatives, like Libraries of Things, are not just about borrowing tools – they are about building community, sharing ideas, and supporting one other.”

Becky Harford, Co- Founder of Benthyg Cymru, explains the organisation’s mission: “Simply put, we have too much stuff! Let’s share it out. Not everyone in your neighbourhood needs a drill, not everyone has space to store things, and not everyone can afford to buy what they need. By borrowing, we can help each other and live more sustainably. Less stuff means less impact on the planet.”

Innovation

Since its inception in 2017, Benthyg Cymru has helped establish 25 Library of Things across Wales, from Cardiff to Bethesda, with many more in development. Since 2020 people across Wales have borrowed an incredible 13,000 items, from practical DIY tools to instruments and crafting equipment to learn new hobbies – there’s something for everyone.

Phoebe Brown, Director of Repair Café Wales said: “Repair Cafe Wales are so pleased to be supporting the Benthyg It! campaign. Repair Cafes and Libraries of Things work brilliantly together as many of the items we borrow need regular maintenance and occasional repairs which can be carried out by our skilled volunteers.

“The RE:MAKE Newport store is an innovative example of how bringing repair and borrowing together can create a thriving community resource, progressing our transition to the circular economy whilst supporting local people.”

Benthyg Cymru supports communities across Wales to develop their own Library of Things model, tailoring it to local needs.

They also run their own projects like RE:MAKE – Wales’ first high street repair and reuse store, in partnership with Repair Café Wales. Unlike corporations, Benthyg Cymru isn’t looking to franchise or profit from Library of Things, instead, they aim to ease the setup process for communities interested in this sustainable model.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

