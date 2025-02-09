Welsh Government provides £28m to repair damaged hospital roof

The Welsh Government has confirmed it will pay for almost £28m to repair a damaged roof and re-open wards at a major hospital.

A critical incident was declared at the Princess of Wales hospital in Bridgend, when an investigation found extensive damage to the roof.

Health Secretary Jeremy Miles has approved the £27.9m needed to replace the damaged roof.

Failed roof

After an intrusive survey was carried out in October 2024, the roof was found to be degraded and completely disintegrated in parts, leaving around 10,000 square metres of roofing “completely compromised”.

When the 40-year-old roof failed, services, theatres and wards at the Bridgend hospital were relocated elsewhere in the Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board.

Repairs are underway to restore these essential services, starting with maternity and neonatal care.

The Welsh Government funding will replace around 10,000 square meters of the roof – equivalent to re-roofing 166 terraced houses.

Electrical upgrades and fire safety measures are also being carried to minimise disruption to patients and staff working at the Princess of Wales Hospital.

Urgent funding

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Jeremy Miles said: “We are providing £27.9m to replace the damaged roof at the Princess of Wales Hospital.”

Mr Miles said: “This urgent funding will help re-open wards and bring back other vital services to Bridgend and ensure the safety of thousands of people who attend the hospital every day.”

He added: “Work is progressing well on site, and I want to say thank you to the health board, patients, staff, and everyone involved in this huge project for their patience and understanding.”

The roof replacement works and upgrades are expected to be completed by the summer.

