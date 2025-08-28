Welsh Government publishes draft legislation on greyhound racing ban

Emily Price

A draft version of the legislation that will ban greyhound racing in Wales has been published today.

Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca Davies explained he was publishing the draft of the Prohibition of Greyhound Racing (Wales) Bill to give Senedd Members and interested stakeholders an opportunity to see the proposed scope and direction ahead of its formal introduction in the autumn.

When introduced, the new legislation would make it an offence to operate a stadium or similar venue in Wales and use it, or knowingly permit it to be used, for greyhound racing.

The Bill also makes it an offense to be involved in organising greyhound racing in Wales.

Changes

Work continues on the preparation of the Bill and there may be changes before it is introduced to the Senedd.

Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies said: “I look forward to working with Senedd Members on the provisions of the Bill during scrutiny after the Bill is introduced in the autumn.”

MSs from across the political divide supported the idea of a greyhound racing ban during a debate in the Senedd earlier this year.

It came following a petition against the sport that gathered over 35,000 signatures.

In February, Liberal Democrat leader and greyhound owner Jane Dodds agreed to help Welsh ministers pass their spending plans provided they set in stone a pledge to outlaw the sport.

‘Regulated’

There are now just four countries worldwide where greyhound racing is legal.

In Wales there is only one remaining greyhound racing track in Ystrad Mynach – the Valley Greyhound Stadium.

News of the ban was criticised by the Greyhound Board of Great Britain who say a number of alternatives would allow the sport to continue in a fully regulated environment “thus protecting the welfare of dogs, the jobs and livelihoods of those involved in the sport and the revenue contribution the sport makes to the economy”.

The publication of the draft Bill today follows the introduction of an implementation group that Mr Irranca-Davies confirmed in July.

The group is chaired by Dr Emily Blackwell, a Senior Lecturer in Animal Behavior and Welfare at Bristol Vet School and will guide the transition towards a ban on greyhound racing in Wales.

The Welsh Government says the group is made up of individuals that represent a broad spectrum of the greyhound racing industry, animal health and welfare, and social and community sectors.

The Deputy First Minister added: “We want Wales to be an exemplar for the highest standards of animal health and welfare.

“The ban is one way we can work towards meeting that goal, and the implementation group has a key role to play.

“Its combined knowledge will help us as we progress with this important work.”

