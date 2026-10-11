Welsh Government reaffirms commitment to supporting period poverty in Wales

The Welsh Government has marked International Day of the Girl today by reaffirming its commitment to ending period poverty in Wales.

Period poverty can affect anyone who menstruates, and can lead to missed school, work and social activities. The Welsh Government says it wants to reduce stigma around periods and ensure no one is disadvantaged because of them.

The Period Dignity Grant ensures that period products are available in every school in Wales and across a range of community venues including foodbanks, libraries and leisure centres.

Sport, cultural venues and employers are also encouraged to provide free products for staff and visitors in the Welsh Government’s ‘A Period Proud Wales’ plan.

Menstrual health is also a priority within the NHS Wales Women’s Health Plan, including continued support for the Bloody Brilliant resources, which help young people learn about periods and growing up.

Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Member for Social Justice and Equality, Sioned Williams said:”Period dignity and poverty affects individuals, families and communities across Wales, making it an issue for all of us.

“On International Day of the Girl, we are reminded of the importance of ensuring people in Wales can manage their periods with dignity, confidence and pride.

“Our Period Proud Wales plan is about breaking down stigma and making sure that no one is held back by something as natural as a period.”

A good example of this work in action is a project on Ynys Môn, where every primary school is offered year 6 sessions on periods for all pupils, regardless of gender, alongside staff training, parents’ evenings and starter packs of sustainable products.

Healthy Schools Co-ordinator, Carla Desmond said:”Across Anglesey, we are working with schools, pupils, parents and staff to make periods a normal conversation and ensure no child is left without the knowledge or products they need.

“Every school can access an inclusive Year 6 lesson covering periods, puberty and growing up, delivered to all pupils. Schools also receive bilingual resources, staff training, sustainable product starter packs, and free access to period products.

“Our aim is simple: to remove the embarrassment and stigma around periods and make sure every young person in Anglesey feels informed, supported and confident.”

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