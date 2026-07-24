Welsh Government refuses to say whether US war planes have used Cardiff Airport

Martin Shipton

Anti-war campaigners have called for greater transparency from the Welsh Government over the use of Cardiff Airport by the US Air Force.

The Welsh Government, which owns the airport, has not denied claims by Cardiff Stop The War Coalition that the airport may have been used by US aircraft that have participated in the war on Iran.

An open letter signed by 100 peace campaigners, trade unionists, artists and community activists from across Wales signed an open letter earlier this week urging First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth to end the use of Cardiff Airport by the US military.

The campaign argues that because Cardiff Airport is publicly owned by the Welsh Government, ministers should withdraw permission for US military aircraft to use the site.

Addressed directly to the First Minister, the letter stated: “We are urgently calling on the Welsh Government to end the use of Cardiff Airport by the US military. It is time to end this arrangement and make clear that Trump’s troops have no place in Wales.”

The letter criticised the foreign policy of President Donald Trump’s administration, citing continued US military aid for Israel, the Iran war, threats towards Greenland, a total energy embargo and threatened takeover of Cuba, and what it describes as the abduction of the President and First Lady of Venezuela.

It argued that allowing continued use of Cardiff Airport by the US military risked making Wales “complicit in actions that violate international law”.

When Nation.Cymru asked the Welsh Government whether the US military had been using Cardiff Airport, a spokesperson responded: “The activities of any foreign military presence in the UK are reserved matters for the Ministry of Defence.”

Asked again whether the US military had used Cardiff Airport, the Welsh Government spokesperson sent us a note that stated: “The UK Government has extensive legal powers to directly intervene, control, and issue instructions to UK airports during a crisis. While most major UK airports are privately owned, they are classified as Critical National Infrastructure. This means specific laws allow government ministers to bypass normal commercial operations to safeguard public safety, national security, or economic stability.”

We responded: “This raises a further interesting point. What leeway would the Welsh Government have in resisting any UK Government directive in circumstances where it regards military action as aggressive rather than defensive? The US war against Iran was initiated by the US.”

The Welsh Government refused to comment further.

‘Rogue state’

Responding to Nation.Cymru’s email exchange with the Welsh Government, Adam Johannes, Joint Secretary of Cardiff Stop the War Coalition, said: “The United States under Donald Trump is behaving like a rogue state threatening multiple countries.

“That makes transparency over the use of Welsh public infrastructure an urgent matter.

“Cardiff Airport is owned by the Welsh Government. Yet the airport has been used by the US military. The public has a right to know precisely what agreement permits this, what the terms are, and why the US Air Force is using a civilian airport.

“The Welsh Government cannot hide behind vague statements. It must answer five straightforward questions:

1. Have US Air Force aircraft involved in the bombing of Iran passed through Cardiff Airport?

2. How many US military aircraft have used Cardiff Airport between 2024 and 2026? The figures should be published on a monthly basis.

3. Is there a blanket agreement allowing the US military to use Cardiff Airport, or must the US military seek permission for each individual use of the airport?

4. Are the armed forces of any other countries permitted to use Cardiff Airport?

5. What are the precise terms of any agreement, or other arrangement governing US military use of the airport?

“These are not unreasonable questions. They concern the possible involvement of the Welsh Government in the military operations of a foreign power.”

Scotland

The issue has also been raised in Scotland, where The National newspaper reported: “The Scottish Government argues that defence is a reserved matter, and that an outright ban could be in contravention of the Scotland Act 1998. The UK Government claims it is not responsible for the decision to allow the US military to land at a civilian airport.

“Earlier this year, First Minister John Swinney requested a meeting with UK ministers over the issue.

“He later said the Scottish Government is not legally able to block US planes from using Prestwick Airport in its war against Iran because the necessary powers are reserved to Westminster.

“The SNP leader said he had looked ‘very closely’ at the issue, as people in Scotland have ‘enormous concern and unease’ around the conflict – referencing the war’s consequences for energy prices, the cost of living, mortgages, as well as the environmental impact.

But he continued: “If I was to prevent flights from entering Scotland by the appropriate steps that would be necessary, I would need to exercise national security, aviation, air transport, defence and foreign affairs powers.”

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