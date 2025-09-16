Welsh Government rejects call to keep Big Pit tours free

Chris Haines – ICNN Senedd reporter

The Welsh Government rejected a cross-party Senedd committee’s calls to keep underground tours at Big Pit free of charge.

In June, the Senedd’s culture committee argued access to Wales’ coal mining history should not be put behind a paywall after the national coal museum trialled charges for tours.

But the Welsh Government has rejected the committee’s recommendation to make it clear that the free entry to national museum sites extends to Big Pit’s underground tour

Culture minister Jack Sargeant said it is for Amgueddfa Cymru (Museum Wales) to take an evidence-based decision balancing financial sustainability and equity of access.

He said: “As is the case at other national museums in the UK, Amgueddfa Cymru can choose to charge for the tour as a premium experience. There is no power in the Royal charter for Welsh ministers to direct Amgueddfa Cymru on its policy in this regard.”

‘Curated experiences’

Tickets for the underground tour cost £8 for a timed slot or £5 on the day, with £3 concessions available, under the trial from April 2025 to July 2026.

Launching the culture committee’s report, chair Delyth Jewell said: “As a matter of principle, no one should have to pay to enjoy collections that belong to the people of Wales.

“As the custodians of our nation’s history, the Welsh Government has a responsibility to fund our national institutions adequately so that they can afford to provide free entry to everyone. But it has not been meeting this responsibility.

Mr Sargeant stressed ministers remain committed to free entry to the national museums of Wales – a policy which was introduced ahead of the rest of the UK in 2001.

In his formal response to the committee’s recommendations, he said Amgueddfa Cymru will continue to offer free tickets to members and school groups as well as free days.

Merger shelved

He wrote: “Whilst admission is free, national museums across the UK can and do charge for the curated experiences, including some temporary exhibitions and special events. As an arm’s-length body, it is for Amgueddfa Cymru to make decisions on whether to ask for a donation or charge for curated experiences.”

Mr Sargeant gave the example of Amgueddfa Cymru asking visitors to pay a fee to see the world-famous Van Gogh self-portrait as part of an exhibition at National Museum Cardiff.

He accepted the report’s other recommendations which were to: help organisations host temporary exhibitions, retain free entry and ensure charges do not displace public funding.

Meanwhile, a potential merger of Wales’ two main national heritage bodies – Cadw and the Royal Commission on the Ancient and Historical Monuments – has been put on hold.

Mr Sargeant, who will appear before the culture committee for scrutiny tomorrow, confirmed the necessary legislation will not be passed in the current Senedd term which ends in May.