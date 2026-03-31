Welsh Government review finds no risk in dealings with Mandelson

A review into the Welsh Government’s dealings with Peter Mandelson has found no evidence of any risk to official business, First Minister Eluned Morgan has said.

The investigation was commissioned after a request from Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth, who asked for clarity on any links between Welsh ministers and Mandelson during his time in UK Government roles.

Publishing the findings, the First Minister said the review, carried out by the Welsh Government’s Permanent Secretary, examined both internal and external correspondence, as well as material contained in files linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The report concluded that there was “nothing which represented a risk to the conduct of Welsh Government business”.

Officials carried out an extensive search of records dating back to 2008, identifying more than 2,500 files that could potentially reference Mandelson.

After removing duplicates, around 1,000 documents were reviewed in detail. Of these, just 48 contained any mention of Mandelson or correspondence with him.

The report found these interactions were “not significant” and reflected routine government business.

A search of the US Department of Justice’s so-called “Epstein Library” identified only one reference connected to Wales, a brief exchange of messages in 2009 when Mandelson, then Business Secretary, had been visiting Cardiff.

No evidence was found linking Welsh Government activity to Epstein or suggesting any improper conduct.

Officials also examined whether there had been any contact between Welsh Government representatives and Mandelson during his later role as UK Ambassador to the United States.

The review found only limited and largely incidental contact, including an introductory meeting with the First Minister and occasional attendance at embassy meetings.

No substantive exchanges or sharing of Welsh Government information were identified.

The investigation also confirmed there had been no dealings between the Welsh Government and Global Counsel, the consultancy co-founded by Mandelson.

Limitations

Despite the findings, the report acknowledged limitations, noting that some older records had been destroyed in line with standard procedures and that it could not guarantee every possible communication had been identified.

“Subject to that caveat,” the report states, “we have not found anything which in our view represented a risk to the conduct of Welsh Government business.”

The review comes amid wider scrutiny of Mandelson’s role in UK public life following his appointment — and subsequent dismissal — as ambassador to the United States.

At Westminster, questions have been raised about the handling of documents related to his appointment, including whether all relevant communications have been disclosed.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has admitted he regrets appointing Mandelson, saying he has been “hard on himself” over the decision.