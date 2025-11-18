Welsh Government sets out long-term plan to harness AI for public services and economic growth

The Welsh Government has unveiled a new national plan to embed artificial intelligence across public services, industry and education.

Published just a week after the launch of the new AI Growth Zone for North Wales, the AI Plan for Wales outlines how artificial intelligence could be used to improve healthcare, strengthen local services, boost the economy and support people across the country to develop digital and AI-related skills.

Ministers say the plan is designed to ensure that the benefits of AI are “shaped by Wales, for Wales”, with a strong emphasis on responsibility, collaboration and public trust.

As part of the programme, the Welsh Government has already begun putting several foundations in place. These include:

Launching the AI Growth Zone for North Wales in partnership with the UK Government

Establishing a new Office for AI to lead public service transformation

Creating an independent Strategic AI Advisory Group

Investing in innovation projects and workforce training

Developing ethical guidance for public sector use of AI through the social partnership model

Public services across Wales are already experimenting with AI in areas such as education, local authority administration and the NHS. One of the most advanced pilots is taking place within Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board, where clinical teams working in children’s neurodevelopmental services are testing AI scribing technology.

The tool, developed with support from the Centre for Digital Public Services (CDPS), automatically transcribes and summarises clinical conversations. Staff say the system frees up hours each week normally spent on writing up reports, allowing them to focus more on families and reduce waiting times for assessments.

Impact

Kath Bowen, Operational and AHP Lead for the Paediatric Neurodiversity Assessment Service, said the impact had already been significant.

“AI scribe technology has been a valuable addition to our service,” she said. “It’s saving staff hours each week, allowing us to see more children and focus on meaningful conversations with families. Staff feel more present and engaged, and families have responded positively to the reports, noting their accuracy. This pilot shows how AI can enhance human connection and help us deliver better, more responsive care.”

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning Rebecca Evans said the plan represented Wales’s ambition to “capitalise on the vast opportunities of AI” while ensuring its use remains transparent, inclusive and safe.

“We are committed to ensuring AI is used in ways that build public confidence,” she said. “Through strong partnerships, human oversight and ethical innovation, we can shape a future where AI works for everyone.”

Waiting times

Mental Health and Wellbeing Minister Sarah Murphy said AI could play an important role in reducing waiting times and improving patient experience.

“AI has the potential to transform how the NHS works in Wales,” she said. “Technology such as AI scribing can make assessments faster and more efficient, allowing staff to spend more time with children and their families.”

The AI Plan for Wales will guide policy, public service design and investment decisions over the coming decade.