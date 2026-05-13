Welsh Government sets out new standards for community-based wellbeing support

Nation.Cymru Team

The Welsh Government has published a landmark set of core standards and values designed to strengthen the quality and consistency of social prescribing services across Wales.

The document, supported by evidence developed by the Wales School for Social Prescribing Research (WSSPR) located at the University of South Wales (USW), sets out a shared framework to support practitioners, commissioners, and communities involved in delivering social prescribing nationwide.

Social prescribing connects individuals to non-clinical community support such as voluntary groups, physical activity, and cultural services. Evidence suggests that such approaches can reduce demand on GP services while improving overall wellbeing, highlighting their growing importance within preventative healthcare models.

The newly published standards build on the Welsh Government’s National Framework for Social Prescribing, which aims to ensure consistent, high-quality delivery across the country. They recognise the growing role of these approaches in supporting physical, social, mental and financial wellbeing, while also helping reduce pressure on traditional health and care services.

The document provides clarity on what good practice looks like in Wales, including shared principles, values, and expectations for services. It is intended to support a whole-system approach, aligning health, social care, and community sectors around a common vision.

Social prescribing has been a key commitment within the Welsh Government’s Programme for Government (2021–2026), with a focus on tackling loneliness, improving wellbeing and empowering communities.

Professor Carolyn Wallace, Director of WSSPR, said: “We have worked closely with Welsh Government and partners to develop the evidence for these standards, drawing on research, stakeholder engagement, and practical experience from across Wales.

“This publication marks a significant milestone in strengthening social prescribing, providing a clear, consistent framework to support high-quality, person-centred services. Ultimately, it will help ensure that people across Wales can access support that is meaningful and makes a lasting difference to their lives.”

On 26 March 2026, Professor Wallace and colleagues were formally invited to the House of Commons for a special parliamentary reception to celebrate the National Academy of Social Prescribing (NASP) being designated as a WHO Collaborating Centre.