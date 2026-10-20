Welsh Government sets out next steps towards National Care Service

Nation.Cymru staff

The Welsh Government is publishing a programme of social care reforms aimed at making support more consistent across Wales and addressing growing demand.

The National Care Service Programme sets out six priorities, including funding, support for care workers, earlier intervention and better coordination between services.

Ministers say it is the next step towards a National Care Service for Wales, with work to be carried out during the current Senedd term.

The programme covers national leadership and accountability, fair funding and reliable care, and helping care workers build lasting careers. It also includes improvements to data and digital services, safeguarding and the way care and support services work together.

People receiving care, unpaid carers, care workers, councils and providers will be involved in shaping how the programme is delivered.

Deputy Minister for Social Care Delyth Jewell said: “Social care helps children and families through difficult times, enables disabled people to live independently, supports older people to remain in their own homes and communities, and helps unpaid carers continue their vital role.

“The contribution of carers, both paid and unpaid, shapes the lives of millions of people around us. Too often social care is seen as a hidden service. I’m determined that will change.”

The Welsh Government says the programme builds on its commitment to improve access to care and support wherever people live in Wales.

However, the announcement does not specify additional funding or detailed deadlines for the six priorities.

Ms Jewell said: “As demand for care continues to grow, we need lasting change that strengthens services, supports the workforce and improves care for people.

“This programme sets out how we’ll work together to achieve that during this Senedd term, within our longer-term vision of a National Care Service for Wales.”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.