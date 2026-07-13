Welsh Government sets out plan to deliver 20,000 social homes by 2030

Mark Mansfield

The Welsh Government has set out how it intends to deliver its pledge to provide 20,000 additional social homes by 2030, confirming the target will include both new-build properties and homes brought into the social housing sector through acquisition.

In a written statement, Housing, Local Government and Planning Cabinet Secretary Siân Gwenllian said increasing the supply of social housing would be one of the Government’s key priorities during the current Senedd term.

She said the commitment would help tackle homelessness, reduce the use of temporary accommodation and improve housing affordability across Wales.

“As I said in my Oral Statement of 9 June, a safe, warm home is something that everyone in Wales should have,” she said.

“Home is the foundation for our health and our well-being, our connection to our communities and our ability to learn and to work.”

The 20,000-home target will run from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2030 and will cover homes let at social rent or intermediate rent, provided their affordability is protected permanently.

Community-led housing projects will also count towards the total.

The minister confirmed that homes acquired by councils and housing associations would contribute to the target alongside newly built properties, saying acquisitions would help address the immediate shortage of affordable homes.

“There is an immediate need for homes across Wales,” she said.

“It is therefore essential that partners are equipped to respond to this urgency, including through the appropriate use of acquisitions.”

However, any homes sold from the social housing stock during the four-year period will be deducted from the overall total.

The Welsh Government said all homes counted towards the target would be required to meet energy efficiency standards, although carbon performance would continue to be reported separately through annual affordable housing statistics.

Ms Gwenllian said she had been encouraged by the pipeline of schemes already being developed by local authorities, registered social landlords and other partners.

“I will work relentlessly with local authorities, Registered Social Landlords, community groups and other homebuilders to deliver on this target,” she said.

Alongside the housing programme, the Government also plans to introduce measures aimed at accelerating development.

Within its first 100 days, ministers will publish an implementation plan for the Planning (Wales) Act 2026 and the Planning (Consequential Provisions) (Wales) Act 2026, setting out how the reforms will be introduced.

Permitted development rights

The Government also intends to explore extending permitted development rights for community-led housing projects and making it easier to convert vacant high street buildings and space above shops into homes.

Ms Gwenllian said further details would also be published within the Government’s first 100 days on Unnos, a new body intended to help remove barriers that have slowed the delivery of housing across Wales.

She said: “Unnos will support us in unblocking the barriers that have held back housing delivery for years.”

The Welsh Government will measure progress through its existing annual Affordable Housing Provision statistics, with the target assessed over the four-year period rather than against annual milestones.