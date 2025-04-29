Welsh Government sets out plans for new laws

Chris Haines, ICNN Senedd reporter

The Welsh Government set out plans to introduce laws on homelessness, building safety, environmental governance, greyhound racing and visitor accommodation.

Julie James, who is counsel general, the Welsh Government’s chief legal adviser, updated the Senedd on ministers’ plans for new laws with only a year to go until the next election.

Ms James told the Senedd a bill would be introduced to make homelessness support more accessible and person-centred, helping people find long-term housing quickly.

She said the Welsh Government would bring forward a long-awaited environmental governance bill, establishing a new governance body and setting biodiversity targets.

Giving a statement on the legislative programme on April 29, Ms James said a law would also be drafted centred on the accountability of Senedd members.

‘Legislative logjam’

The bill would introduce a system of recall, giving voters the opportunity to remove misbehaving politicians between elections, and seek to address deliberate deception.

With plans to bring in a tourism tax already afoot, the Welsh Government will also introduce a new licensing system for accommodation providers to set safety standards.

The counsel general said ministers would legislate to ban greyhound racing, fulfilling a commitment made as part of a £100m budget deal with the Liberal Democrats.

She stated a bill would also be brought forward to fundamentally reform building safety, with another aimed at modernising and simplifying planning law.

The former solicitor suggested proposals for reform of taxis and the devolved tribunal system would be squeezed out due to a legislative logjam ahead of the next election.

‘Out of ideas’

Tom Giffard, the Conservatives’ shadow counsel general, accused the Welsh Government of being “out of ideas” and delivering “everything but” the people’s priorities.

Mr Giffard criticised long NHS waiting lists and ministers’ record on the Welsh economy, with the highest unemployment rate and lowest take-home pay in the UK.

He said: “What has been the Welsh Government’s response to this? Introducing 20mph … limits up and down Wales … and creating 36 new and costly Senedd politicians.”

The Tory said the Scottish Government has introduced 58 bills since 2021, including 15 in 2024 alone, with Welsh ministers lagging on 17 during this Senedd term

He asked: “What on earth has this Welsh Government been doing?”

‘Patronising’

Accusing her opposite number of failing to listen, Ms James responded: “Well, that was really amusing, thank you very much, it’s always nice to be cheered up on a Tuesday … yes, I am absolutely being patronising, I’m responding to the patronising speech I just heard.”

Describing plans for a homelessness bill as the most radical anywhere in western Europe, she said: “They very idea that that’s not innovative, new and progressive is for the birds.”

Heledd Fychan, for Plaid Cymru, warned of instability within the Welsh Government – with Wales having had three different first ministers in little over a year.

The Senedd member expressed concerns about ministers shelving plans to overhaul council tax and create a more gender-equal Senedd.

Warning of gaps in environmental governance since Brexit, with Wales lagging the rest of the UK, Ms Fychan welcomed plans to “leapfrog” the other nations.

‘Worst-possible scenario’

Pressed about tribunal reform being ditched, Ms James said ministers expect to publish a draft bill before the May 2026 election “but we won’t have time to get it through the Senedd”.

She told the Senedd the draft bill would be “ready to go” for an incoming Welsh Government: “It’s not where I’d have liked to have been but it’s not the worst-possible scenario.”

Conservative Mark Isherwood raised his backbench British Sign Language bill, introduced after he won a ballot, calling for assurances that legislative time will be made available.

Ms James replied: “It isn’t … in my statement today because it’s not a government bill – it’s your bill – but the government will absolutely work with you to make sure it goes through.”

Her predecessor Mick Antoniw, who resigned last year, criticised the opposition for failing to put forward many – if any – of their own ideas for legislation in response to the statement.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

