Welsh Government sets out plans for same-day mental health support

People across Wales could soon be able to get mental health support on the same day they seek help, under plans to make services easier to access without the need for a referral.

Mental Health Minister Delyth Jewell has set out the Welsh Government’s commitment to same-day access and a ‘no wrong door’ approach to mental health support.

Speaking during a Wales Alliance for Mental Health event in Cardiff to mark World Mental Health Day, Jewell stressed how people should be able to access help quickly and easily wherever they seek it.

The transformation of mental health support is a commitment in the recently published Programme for Government, which also commits to working across the Welsh Government to improve mental health and wellbeing, being led by data, research and the voices of those with lived experience.

The ‘open-access’ approach is currently being trialled through a number of demonstrator projects before being rolled out further across Wales.

The approach aims to respond to an individual’s main concerns on the day that they reach out for support and, where a need for specialist support is identified, provide seamless access to the right level of care.

The model builds on the NHS 111 Wales Press 2 service, a helpline for urgent mental health support, which has seen more than 300,000 contacts since it was launched nearly four years ago.

Mental Health Minister Delyth Jewell said: “The Open Access approach is about making it easier for people to get help when and wherever they need it.

“We support the same-day support model, as it removes unnecessary barriers, reduces waiting times, and provides a straightforward route into services for those who may be struggling with their mental health.

“Most importantly, it helps ensure that people receive support at the point they first seek help, rather than waiting for a referral or until they reach crisis point.”

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