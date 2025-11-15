Welsh Government signs new pledge to support young carers

Young carers from across Wales have joined Children and Social Care Minister Dawn Bowden MS and Wales’ Chief Social Care Officer, Albert Heaney, to mark the Welsh Government’s commitment to the Young Carers Covenant.

The covenant is a UK-wide pledge to protect the rights of young people who care for others.

The government’s decision makes Wales one of the leading UK administrations to formally back the Covenant, ahead of Carers Rights Day on 20 November.

It commits ministers to act in ten key areas identified by young carers as crucial to improving their lives, from access to education and health support to opportunities for rest and recreation.

Dawn Bowden said the pledge underlined her Government’s commitment to helping young carers lead balanced lives.

“Young carers are children first and foremost. They deserve the same chances to do well at school, spend time with friends and pursue their own interests,” she said.

“We’re investing £15.75 million to extend the Short Breaks Scheme and Carers Support Fund for three years until 2029, providing more respite and financial help. The Covenant reflects what young carers have told us matters most, and I hope other organisations across Wales will join us in signing.”

The Carers Trust, which manages the Covenant, said Wales’ endorsement was an important milestone.

Positive

Kate Cubbage, Director for Wales at the charity, said: “This public commitment is a positive step towards better outcomes for young carers. Every young carer has the right to local support so that their caring role doesn’t mean missing out on play, school or other milestones.”

Elektra, a 14-year-old from Carmarthenshire, described how receiving support had transformed her life.

“I’ve been a young carer since I was very small but was only identified last year. Since then, Carers Trust Crossroads West Wales has helped me balance caring, school and having time to just be a kid again.”

The Welsh Government’s commitment will form part of its new National Strategy for Unpaid Carers, due next year, which will prioritise identifying and supporting young carers across Wales.