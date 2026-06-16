Welsh Government statement ends with bizarre ‘check against vomiting’ instruction

Emily Price

The Plaid Cymru-led Welsh Government has issued a preview of a document setting out its priorities for culture and sport, which ends with an unusual instruction to “check against vomiting”.

Trefnydd, Chief Whip and Cabinet Secretary for Culture and Sport, Heledd Fychan, is due to deliver an oral statement on her portfolio this afternoon, when Members of the Senedd will have the opportunity to question her on her commitments.

Ahead of the session, the Welsh Government issued Ms Fychan’s speech to Members and the media under embargo.

An embargo is a request from officials that the information in a document is not published until a set time.

The final line of the document read: “Check against vomiting. Under embargo until delivered in the Senedd.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson told Nation.Cymru the wording error occurred during translation from Welsh into English, and that although it had been corrected, the wrong version of the document was subsequently circulated.

The last line of the document should have stated: “Check against delivery. Under embargo until delivered in the Senedd.”

Ms Fychan’s oral statement has since been reissued.