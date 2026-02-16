Welsh Government steps in after councillors back rural home for cattle breeder

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

A plan by one of the top breeders of Limousin cattle in the UK to build a home, which was backed by councillors after a previous scheme was withdrawn when it was ‘called-in’ for decision by Welsh Ministers, has itself now been ‘called in’.

At the June 2025 meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee, members went against a recommendation to refuse a fresh scheme by Mr and Mrs Dylan Davies.

The couple submitted plans for a four-bedroom rural enterprise workers’ dwelling at Blaenffynnon, Llanwnnen, Lampeter, where they run a calving and cattle rearing business, despite members having approved a previous scheme last year.

The previous October, members backed a virtually identical scheme, which had been repeatedly recommended for refusal, the only real difference being that was on a larger scale to what was later proposed in 2025.

One of the issues in the report for members then was a financial test of whether the scheme was affordable, based on an estimate the building would cost some £292,000 to construct; at a 25-year mortgage amounting to £20,400 a year.

The size of the proposed building – which the applicants say include a need to entertain and occasionally accommodate clients – was also given as a reason for failing the TAN6 policy test, being larger than affordable housing guidance, at 202 square metres rather than a maximum of 136.

Members had previously heard the applicant breeds high-value show cattle for embryo transplanting at the well-established business, with one bull alone selling for £32,000 in 2023.

The current application, for a 180sqm building followed the withdrawal of the 2024 scheme after a call-in request by Welsh Ministers in December 2024.

Speaking at the June 2025 meeting, agent Ieuan Williams again stressed his client was “one of the top breeders of Limousin cattle in the country,” who had “built the business from nothing”.

Citing examples where larger properties had been approved in the county, he told members that if the previous scheme at 203sqm was acceptable, the revised smaller scheme should be.

“The business has a great future but needs a house to accomplish that,” he added.

After a successful proposal by Cllr Gareth Lloyd to approve against officer recommendation, members were told Welsh Government would be notified of this scheme against policy, leading to them potentially deciding this scheme.

At the February 2026 development management committee, members were informed the scheme had now been ‘called in’ to the Welsh Government for its decision.