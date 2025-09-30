Welsh Government steps up calls for Crown Estate devolution

Chris Haines, ICNN Senedd reporter

Deputy first minister Huw Irranca-Davies has pledged to continue to press the case for powers over the Crown Estate amid a growing chorus of calls for devolution to Wales.

Mr Irranca-Davies supported devolving the Crown Estate, which owns much of the seabed around Wales as well as 50,000 acres of land – and has been estimated to be worth £850m.

Wales’ deputy first minister announced an expert panel will be established to advance the case and consider the practical consequences of how best to devolve the Crown Estate.

In a statement on September 30, he told the Senedd that devolution would be consistent with existing powers in Wales relating to planning, land and seabed management.

Mr Irranca-Davies, whose responsibilities include constitutional affairs, said: “We are clear that the Crown Estate should be the responsibility of the devolved government in Wales.”

‘Wealth’

He added: “It’s important the Welsh Government has the powers to pursue net zero in a way that retains wealth in Wales, where Welsh communities have a say and can feel the benefit.”

He stressed ministers will continue to make the case for devolution to Labour counterparts in Westminster who have committed to engaging with the expert panel.

Mr Irranca-Davies reminded the Senedd that devolution of the Crown Estate in Scotland did not happen overnight. “That took many years to put together,” he said. “We are learning from this experience in Scotland in making the case ourselves.”

The MP-turned-Senedd member told the debating chamber the panel’s report will provide a solid evidence base, “helping to progress the pathway to devolution in the future”.

He told the Senedd: “We would like the group to have cross-party support, sending a clear message that Wales does not believe the current structures are working for the people and they need to be reformed.”

‘Gamble’

Seeking to reassure the renewables industry, Mr Irranca-Davies, who is also climate change secretary, said a devolved Crown Estate would not threaten activity already under way.

All 22 councils in Wales have passed motions calling for devolution of the Crown Estate, a call echoed by an independent commission on Wales’ constitutional future in 2024.

But Janet Finch-Saunders, the Conservatives’ shadow climate secretary, reiterated her party’s opposition to the “gamble” of devolving the Crown Estate.

She accused her opposite number of being “obsessed” with constitutional matters and seeking to appease Plaid Cymru which has “propped up” the Welsh Government.

“You’re not listening to people,” she said. “They don’t want further devolution, they don’t want you to have… further powers and neither do I. There is no denying the failures that you have been responsible for: why on earth would you devolve the Crown Estate?”

‘Not bothered’

She told Plaid Cymru members: “You don’t like anything with the word ‘Crown’ on it,” arguing people “aren’t bothered” by devolution and care more about NHS waiting times.

Mr Irranca-Davies replied: “I think we disagree on pretty much everything that you’ve said,” clarifying that the Welsh Government has budgeted £20,000 for the expert panel’s costs.

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth said: “The block, of course, is Labour in Westminster now. We expect no better from the Conservatives: Janet Finch-Saunders came very close to opposing the principle of devolution itself in her contribution this afternoon.”

He added: “It’s a tale as old as time that what may make commercial sense to the UK Treasury so often comes to the detriment of Wales and our communities.”

Mr ap Iorwerth told the Senedd: “Resistance to devolving the Crown Estate is political.”

Mr Irranca-Davies welcomed gathering momentum but he said: “We need to build that consensus strongly and I hope at some point the Conservatives will see the light.”