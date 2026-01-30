Welsh Government support aims to help keep families together

More than £800,000 is being provided to help parents going through child protection processes in Wales, ensuring they receive the necessary support.

Speaking at the Parent Advocacy Network (PAN) Cymru Conference in Port Talbot, Minister for Children and Social Care Dawn Bowden confirmed £133,600 of the funding will be provided to roll out its popular Parent Café model to more areas.

The cafés offer parent-led peer support spaces, which aim to help families build confidence and resilience.

Research shows parental advocacy reduces the number of children entering care, improves relationships between parents and social workers, and gives parents greater confidence in engaging with services.

The £800,408 total investment includes continued funding for professional advocacy providers National Youth Advocacy Service (NYAS), Tros Gynnal Plant (TGP) Cymru and Mental Health Matters, alongside the investment in PAN Cymru’s peer-led approach.

Parental Advocacy is embedded in the Welsh Government’s Programme for Government, which includes a commitment to prevent families breaking up by funding advocacy services for parents whose children are involved in child protection processes.

A new National Framework for Parental Advocacy will be developed to ensure consistent support across Wales.

Minister for Children and Social Care, Dawn Bowden said: “We all want to improve outcomes for children and families across Wales.

“PAN Cymru has achieved remarkable progress in transforming how families experience and engage with children’s social services in Wales.

“When I visited a Parent Café last summer, I heard parents describe finding renewed purpose and improved wellbeing. The power of peer support can be life-changing and that was clear to see.

“This funding will help more families across Wales access this crucial support, helping to keep children safely with their families wherever possible.”

Advisory Project Manager at PAN Cymru, Fiona MacLeod said: “This funding marks a significant moment for PAN Cymru and for families across Wales.

“It recognises the power of parent led, professionally supported collaboration to strengthen families and communities and ensure families are genuinely heard with compassion and fairness.”