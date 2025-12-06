Welsh Government supports new journalism projects

More than £210,000 has been awarded to eight projects aimed at strengthening and sustaining Wales’ journalism sector, the Welsh Government has announced.

The funding, delivered through Creative Wales, follows recommendations from the 2023 Of and For Wales report, which warned of widening news gaps, declining resources, and a need for greater diversity and resilience across public interest journalism.

The open fund launched in June invited organisations to propose sector-wide solutions. The successful projects will address issues including court reporting gaps, training opportunities, Welsh-language journalism, community-led reporting, and the development of new editorial talent.

Among the initiatives backed is Nation.Cymru’s Future Generations programme, which offers mentoring, paid placements and freelance commissions for aspiring journalists from under-represented communities.

The Caerphilly Observer will create Wales’ first searchable, open-source magistrates’ court database, designed to eliminate time-consuming manual searches and provide consistent access to public court information — a significant step amid concerns about the decline in local court reporting.

Other projects receiving support include Cardiff University research into understanding Welsh media audiences; Golwg360’s Welsh-language journalism academy; an Institute of Welsh Affairs mentoring and commissioning programme targeting Wales’ “news deserts”; and a national journalism strategy conference organised by the NUJ.

The fund also supports Inclusive Journalism Cymru’s Newyddion i Bawb programme, bringing participatory journalism to Blaenau Ffestiniog and establishing a Wales-focused Fellowship at the Reuters Institute, as well as Talking Wales, a project providing freelance opportunities linked to dedicated Welsh news radio output.

Announcing the funding, Culture Minister Jack Sargeant said the investment was designed to deliver long-term structural impact rather than piecemeal support.

‘Essential’

“A vibrant, sustainable journalism sector is essential for Welsh democracy and our communities. These eight projects represent exactly the kind of innovative, collaborative thinking we need to address the challenges facing journalism in Wales.

“By investing in initiatives that benefit the entire sector, we’re supporting systemic change that will strengthen public interest journalism for years to come. Whether it’s creating new training pathways, developing vital infrastructure like the Court List database, or ensuring communities across Wales can access quality, locally-relevant journalism, these projects will make a real difference.”

Nation.Cymru editor Mark Mansfield welcomed the support, arguing that investment in talent development is crucial to ensuring Wales retains skilled reporters capable of scrutinising devolved decision-making.

“We are delighted to have received this support from the Welsh Government. Developing journalistic talent with practical experience ensures a pipeline of skilled reporters who can hold power to account and keep the public informed about devolved issues, and ensures those journalists understand the nuances of Senedd politics and Welsh civic life.

“Many Welsh journalism students leave Wales for career opportunities elsewhere or to work in more lucrative fields. We believe our development programme will help retain talent by offering viable, meaningful jobs in Wales.”

Creative Wales said the projects collectively represent a “significant step” towards a more sustainable media landscape, with the aim of strengthening watchdog journalism and improving access to trusted news for communities across Wales.