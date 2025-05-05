Welsh Government to consider plans to close sixth form at Valleys school

Plans to close the sixth form at a Valleys school will now be considered by Welsh Government.

The proposals are to close the sixth form at Mountain Ash Comprehensive School with pupils transferring to Aberdare Community School by no later than September 2026.

It follows concerns raised by the school’s governing body over the viability and future sustainability of the sixth form at the school.

Inefficient

The council has said that the sixth form is inefficient, the curriculum choice for many pupils is restricted and class sizes are too small and that valuable education funds provided to educate pre-16 pupils are being redirected at post-16 pupils, to subsidise the funding shortfall that results from small class sizes.

The closure would mean no new year 12 sixth form pupils would be admitted in September 2025 and would see the catchment area for post 16 education at Mountain Ash Comprehensive moved to Aberdare Community School.

Under Section 50 of the School Standards and Organisation (Wales) Act 2013, proposals that affect sixth form education require approval by Welsh ministers

RCT must notify Welsh ministers within 35 days of the end of the statutory notice period and forward to them copies of any objections along with an objection report.

Welsh Government ministers will then decide whether to proceed with the proposal, amend the proposal or not proceed with the proposal.

Once Welsh Ministers make a decision on the proposal there will be a report to cabinet outlining the outcome.

Consult

In November 2024, cabinet agreed to formally consult on the proposals and in February 2025 cabinet agreed to move to the next stage of the process and publish the statutory notice.

This was published on March 4 which saw the start of the objection period which ran until April 3 and saw to objections submitted.

A council report says there would be no capital funding implications and any revenue implications including Mountain Ash Comprehensive School’s delegated budget and any potential increases in home to school transport costs would be identified as the proposal is developed.

It says RCT has a statutory duty to maintain the efficiency and effectiveness of provision to ensure that all schools are well placed to deliver high quality education that meets the needs of the community and makes best use of public funding.

It adds: “The concern that the governing body of Mountain Ash Comprehensive School have regarding the viability and future sustainability of the sixth form provision at the school are justified.

“The delivery of post-16 education is currently inefficient, the curriculum choice for many pupils is restricted and class sizes are too small.

“Valuable education funds provided to educate pre-16 pupils are

being redirected at post-16 pupils, to subsidise the funding shortfall that results from small class sizes.

“Despite the school’s best efforts to work in partnership with neighbouring schools in the Cynon Valley post-16 consortium, the post-16 offer across three schools remains fragmented, resulting in lost study time, cost, and travel times.”

